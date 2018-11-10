The four drivers who will battle for the Truck title at Homestead
The Championship 4 grid has been set. Take a look at the four drivers who will battle it out for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
|Driver
|Age
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins this season
|Best points result
|Johnny Sauter
|40
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|6
|1st (2016)
|Brett Moffitt
|26
|Hattori Racing
|Toyota
|5
|27th (2016)
|Justin Haley
|19
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|3
|12th (2017)
|Noah Gragson
|20
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|1
|10th (2017)
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Truck
|Event
|Phoenix
|Drivers
|Johnny Sauter , Brett Moffitt , Noah Gragson , Justin Haley
|Article type
|Breaking news
