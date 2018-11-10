Sign in
NASCAR Truck / Phoenix / Breaking news

The four drivers who will battle for the Truck title at Homestead

The four drivers who will battle for the Truck title at Homestead
26m ago

The Championship 4 grid has been set. Take a look at the four drivers who will battle it out for the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series title at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Driver Age Team Manufacturer Wins this season Best points result
Johnny Sauter 40 GMS Racing Chevrolet 6 1st (2016)
Brett Moffitt 26 Hattori Racing Toyota 5 27th (2016)
Justin Haley 19 GMS Racing Chevrolet 3 12th (2017)
Noah Gragson 20 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota 1 10th (2017)
About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Phoenix
Drivers Johnny Sauter , Brett Moffitt , Noah Gragson , Justin Haley
Article type Breaking news

