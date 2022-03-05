NASCAR Truck / Las Vegas Results
NASCAR Truck Series Las Vegas results: Chandler Smith wins
Chandler Smith was victorious after a chaotic NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The 19-year-old beat out Zane Smith and KBM boss Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag.3Chandler Smith now has three victories in the CWTS, leading 32 laps in Vegas. Ben Rhodes won both Stage 1 and Stage 2, but did not finish the race after a big accident on the frontstretch.
The race was slowed by ten cautions.
Later, second-place finisher Zane Smith was disqualified for a lug nut infraction. This will move everyone up a position in the final running order.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'22.037
|32
|DISQUALIFIED
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|134
|2:09'22.326
|0.289
|0.289
|15
|2
|51
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'22.509
|0.472
|0.183
|31
|3
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'22.745
|0.708
|0.236
|4
|17
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|134
|2:09'22.936
|0.899
|0.191
|3
|5
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|134
|2:09'23.842
|1.805
|0.906
|7
|6
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'23.878
|1.841
|0.036
|7
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'24.281
|2.244
|0.403
|8
|32
|Bret Holmes
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'24.657
|2.620
|0.376
|9
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'25.128
|3.091
|0.471
|10
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'25.170
|3.133
|0.042
|11
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'25.395
|3.358
|0.225
|12
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'25.396
|3.359
|0.001
|13
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'25.505
|3.468
|0.109
|9
|14
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'25.612
|3.575
|0.107
|15
|20
|Matt Mills
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'25.798
|3.761
|0.186
|16
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'26.216
|4.179
|0.418
|17
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'26.287
|4.250
|0.071
|18
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'28.788
|6.751
|2.501
|1
|19
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'29.427
|7.390
|0.639
|20
|33
|Loris Hezemans
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'31.569
|9.532
|2.142
|21
|62
|Todd Bodine
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'34.339
|12.302
|2.770
|22
|46
|Brennan Poole
|Toyota
|134
|2:09'34.829
|12.792
|0.490
|23
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'35.313
|13.276
|0.484
|24
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|134
|2:09'39.467
|17.430
|4.154
|25
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|134
|2:10'01.203
|39.166
|21.736
|23
|26
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|Chevrolet
|133
|2:08'55.649
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|27
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|132
|2:08'22.295
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|28
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|126
|2:00'51.581
|8 Laps
|6 Laps
|4
|29
|43
|Thad Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|114
|2:09'41.072
|20 Laps
|12 Laps
|30
|02
|Kaz Grala
|Chevrolet
|113
|1:48'59.760
|21 Laps
|1 Lap
|31
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|103
|1:34'36.179
|31 Laps
|10 Laps
|9
|32
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|71
|1:03'59.565
|63 Laps
|32 Laps
|33
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|44
|40'37.872
|90 Laps
|27 Laps
|34
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|28
|21'01.790
|106 Laps
|16 Laps
|35
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|21
|17'43.326
|113 Laps
|7 Laps
Event
