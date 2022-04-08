NASCAR Truck Martinsville results: Byron wins

Listen to this article

After 11 cautions, Byron was able to cruise to the race win unopposed as the race ended in a green-flag run.

Byron led 94 of 200 laps, collecting his eighth career CWTS victory and his first since he was full-time in 2016.

Sauter, part-time in 2022, finished second with Busch third.

Zane Smith won Stage 1 with Ben Rhodes winning Stage 2. They were among six different leaders in a race that saw nine lead changes.

Read Also: William Byron wins in NASCAR Trucks return at Martinsville