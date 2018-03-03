Former NASCAR Truck driver Rick Crawford arrested in Florida

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standout Rick Crawford has been arrested in Seminole County, Fla.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford, 59, was arrested on March 1 and is currently being held without bail.

The sheriff’s Web site does not currently list a specific charge for Crawford but he is listed as being held as a federal inmate.

According to the federal complaint, a copy of which was obtained by KickinTheTires.net, Crawford is being held on federal charges of “attempted enticement of a minor.”

Crawford is alleged to have responded to an Internet posting for “taboo” contact with a father and what was described as his 12-year-old minor daughter.

Crawford’s next court date, a preliminary and detention hearing, is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. ET in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

NASCAR officials on Saturday said they were aware of Crawford’s arrest but would have no further comment on the matter. A NASCAR spokesman did say that Crawford is no longer a member of the National Motorsports Appeal Panel.

Crawford made 336 career starts in the Truck series and had five career victories. His last start came in the 2012 season and his most recent win was in 2006 at Indianapolis Raceway Park. He also made a pair of starts in the Xfinity Series.

Crawford, of Mobile, Ala., is also former promoter and manager of Mobile International Speedway in Irvington, Ala.