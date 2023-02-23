NASCAR Truck Series driver/owner Cory Roper suspended
NASCAR Truck Series part-time driver and team owner Cory Roper has been indefinitely suspended.
NASCAR on Wednesday announced the 45-year-old native of Vernon, Texas, had been suspended following a violation of Sections 4.1 & 10.1.A of the NASCAR rulebook, in particular its Substance Abuse Policy.
As is typical, NASCAR did not divulge the substance which resulted in the violation.
Roper did not compete in the 2023 series opener at Daytona International Speedway last weekend but his Roper Racing team did enter the No. 04 Ford with driver Kaden Honeycutt.
Honeycutt, however, failed to make the field. Honeycutt was scheduled to enter the next five Truck races with the team.
Roper has made 43 career starts in Trucks, with his most recent race being the 2021 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. That is also the most recent race in which Roper Racing had fielded an entry.
Roper can be reinstated if he completes NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program.
Latest news
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.