Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR Truck driver Cody Coughlin out at GMS Racing

shares
comments
NASCAR Truck driver Cody Coughlin out at GMS Racing
Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
Sep 24, 2018, 3:28 PM

Driver Cody Coughlin will not finish the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season with GMS Racing.

Cody Coughlin, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado JEGS.com
Cody Coughlin, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado JEGS.com
Cody Coughlin, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado JEGS.com
Cody Coughlin, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Jeg's.com
Cody Coughlin, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Jeg's.com

The organization said Monday that “due to unforeseen issues with additional sponsorship needed,” Coughlin would no longer driver its No. Chevrolet.

“We are grateful for the relationship we made with Cody and the Coughlin family. We wish them the best in their future endeavors,” GMS team president Mike Beam said in a statement.

Beam said Spencer Gallagher will drive the No. 2 at Talladega and the team would announce who will be driving the truck the remainder of the year at a later date.

This was Coughlin’s second fulltime season in Trucks and first with GMS. In 53 career starts he has one top-five and nine top-10 finishes. His career-best finish of third came last season at Phoenix.

Coughlin, 22, posted a statement on his Twitter account on Monday in which he said he was leaving NASCAR “for the time being.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in NASCAR. I want to thank Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam for the opportunity to race with GMS Racing. I wish them well for the rest of the season,” Coughlin said.

“I also want to thank my fans and extend the biggest thank you to my dad, mom, and sister for all of their love and support. While I am sad to leave NASCAR for the time being, I am excited about the new opportunities I will be pursuing.”

Next NASCAR Truck article
NASCAR Roundtable: Can Dale Jr. win in his racing return?

Previous article

NASCAR Roundtable: Can Dale Jr. win in his racing return?

Next article

ARCA points leader Sheldon Creed lands NASCAR Truck ride

ARCA points leader Sheldon Creed lands NASCAR Truck ride
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Drivers Cody Coughlin
Teams GMS Racing
Author Jim Utter
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

News in depth
Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan says first NASCAR win is "best day of my life"

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs

Warrant issued for arrest of NASCAR Truck racer Jordan Anderson
NASCAR Truck

Warrant issued for arrest of NASCAR Truck racer Jordan Anderson

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.