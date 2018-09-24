NASCAR Truck driver Cody Coughlin out at GMS Racing

The organization said Monday that “due to unforeseen issues with additional sponsorship needed,” Coughlin would no longer driver its No. Chevrolet.

“We are grateful for the relationship we made with Cody and the Coughlin family. We wish them the best in their future endeavors,” GMS team president Mike Beam said in a statement.

Beam said Spencer Gallagher will drive the No. 2 at Talladega and the team would announce who will be driving the truck the remainder of the year at a later date.

This was Coughlin’s second fulltime season in Trucks and first with GMS. In 53 career starts he has one top-five and nine top-10 finishes. His career-best finish of third came last season at Phoenix.

Coughlin, 22, posted a statement on his Twitter account on Monday in which he said he was leaving NASCAR “for the time being.”

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in NASCAR. I want to thank Maury Gallagher and Mike Beam for the opportunity to race with GMS Racing. I wish them well for the rest of the season,” Coughlin said.

“I also want to thank my fans and extend the biggest thank you to my dad, mom, and sister for all of their love and support. While I am sad to leave NASCAR for the time being, I am excited about the new opportunities I will be pursuing.”