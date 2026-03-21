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Race report
NASCAR Truck Darlington

Corey Heim wins Darlington Truck race in stunning ninth-to-first charge

Even with five-lap scuffs, Heim left rivals speechless after rocketing through the field in overtime to win the Darlington Truck race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Corey Heim, Tricon Garage

Corey Heim, Tricon Garage

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Part-time driver (and reigning Truck champion) Corey Heim restarted ninth with two laps to go, but the former Truck champion had slightly fresher tires than those around, immediately going to the bottom and passing several trucks.

At that point, Ross Chastain confidently held the lead, and was over half-a-second clear of Heim at the white flag. But the #5 quickly ran him down, blowing by the #45 Chevrolet in a last-lap, last-corner pass.

"I'm out of breath," said Heim. "We had those set of scuffs laying and they were five laps fresher than everybody else's. I figured it was worth a shot because we couldn't win from where we were at. Sure enough, I felt like I made all the right moves. Made it three-wide coming to the white, and bombed it off in there on Ross. I was shocked he gave me the bottom like that on fresher tires. I'm so out of breath ... I didn't even know I was racing this race until three weeks ago. I love racing, I love winning. I just drove the crap out of it and it worked out."

As for Chastain, it turns out that he had no idea Heim had a tire advantage on that final restart.

"I have no idea what just happened," said Chastain, laughing. "Coming to the checkered, McReynolds said #5's there or something -- he's fast. And I was like, 'yeah it's fine,' and he drove by. I had no idea. I think that's on us as a whole that we didn't catch that. Of course, I would have ran the bottom if I thought he was going to be close, but I just thought he had a good restart."

Motorsport.com's Matt Weaver was among those who caught up with Chastain post-race as well, with the Niece Motorsports driver adding:

 

Christian Eckes finished third, Kaden Honeycutt fourth, Connor Mosack fifth, Christopher Bell sixth, Grant Enfinger seventh, Gio Ruggiero eighth, Daniel Hemric ninth, and William Sawalich tenth.

AJ Allmendinger, making his first Truck oval start in 18 years following the suspension of Daniel Dye, finished a respectable 11th.

Stage 1

Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing

Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

With four fresh sets and one qualifying scuff back in the pits, the race began with Kaden Honeycutt leading from pole position. The day didn't last long for former champion Ben Rhodes, who slammed the wall with a flat tire on Lap 3, which he said was due to contact with Tyler Ankrum.

Heim, the reigning champion moved into the lead, but only briefly, as Christopher Bell passed him for the top spot before the next caution of the race, caused by a spinning William Sawalich. He took the opportunity to put fresher tires on his truck while the rest of the field stayed out, so he came charging through the field.

On the restart, Heim returned to the lead and led most of that stint. However, Honeycutt caught him and the two Tricon trucks were a bit too focused on each other, opening the door for Eckes to pass them both in the same corner.

Eckes won Stage 1, followed by Honeycutt, Heim, Riggs, Sawalich, Majeski, Hocevar, Chastain, Tan. Gray, Hemric, and Ankrum.

Stage 2 

A slow stop for Christian Eckes dropped him five places to sixth in the running order. Honeycutt was in command for the restart, with Chastain surging up to second from fifth before a debris caution brought the field back together.

Chastain then passes Honeycutt and led for a bit, leading his 1000th career lap in Trucks before Honeycutt took the lead back.

Honeycutt win on to win the stage, about five seconds clear of Chastain, and then Majeski, Heim, Eckes, Ankrum, Hocevar, Riggs, Garcia, and Sawalich.

Stage 3

Honeycutt continued to lead Chastain, as Conner Jones brought out the next caution, hitting the wall with a flat tire following contact with Dawson Sutton.

Most teams still had two sets of tires left, so with 40 laps to go, the majority of the field pitted. Riggs was among those with only one unused set left, but he still opted to pit. Timmy Hill stayed out, saving a set and holding the lead for the restart.

After a brief back-and-forth battle, Chastain emerged with the lead while Hocevar was making a mad dash through the field. He passed about ten trucks before reaching Heim. The two drivers, who have a contentious history, made contact in the battle for third.

Surprisingly, the caution happened immediately behind them, as Majeski, Riggs, and Perez all wrecked in the battle for fifth. Riggs was trying to clear Majeski, but did not get there, sending both into the wall. Riggs was distraught behind the wheel, fully aware that it was his mistake.

Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing

Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

On pit road, most trucks took their final set, with Chastain losing the race off to Honeycutt and Hocevar. Jones stayed out on track.

Jones quickly faded as Hocevar muscled their way by Honeycutt through Turn 1. Chastain shadowed Hocevar for much of the run, and with just a few laps to go, Hocevar slammed the wall with an issue. He spun and Chastain narrowly avoided him. 

On the ensuing restart, Ankrum cut a tire down immediately and triggered a multi-truck accident in the middle of the pack. 

In overtime, it was Chastain and Honeycutt on the front row, and again, Chastain rocketed ahead while Heim ran extremely low, passing several trucks on the apron in Turns 1 and 2. He quickly slicked his way forward, and there was almost nothing Chastain could do to stop him.

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1
C. Heim TRICON Garage
 5 Toyota 157

2:12'38.432

   7 70  
2 United States R. Chastain Niece Motorsports 45 Chevrolet 157

+0.145

2:12'38.577

 0.145 7    
3 United States C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 157

+1.410

2:12'39.842

 1.265 7 50  
4
K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage
 11 Toyota 157

+1.476

2:12'39.908

 0.066 7 52  
5
C. Mosack Spire Motorsports
 7 Chevrolet 157

+1.837

2:12'40.269

 0.361 8 32  
6 United States C. Bell Halmar Friesen Racing 62 Toyota 157

+3.177

2:12'41.609

 1.340 7    
7 United States G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 157

+3.193

2:12'41.625

 0.016 7 30  
8
G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage
 17 Toyota 157

+3.256

2:12'41.688

 0.063 7 29  
9 United States D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 157

+3.350

2:12'41.782

 0.094 7 29  
10
W. Sawalich TRICON Garage
 1 Toyota 157

+3.486

2:12'41.918

 0.136 9    
11 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 157

+3.585

2:12'42.017

 0.099 8    
12
L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports
 34 Ford 157

+3.847

2:12'42.279

 0.262 11 35  
13 United States T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 157

+4.256

2:12'42.688

 0.409 8 26  
14 United States T. Hill Hill Motorsports 56 Toyota 157

+4.303

2:12'42.735

 0.047 7 23  
15 United States J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 157

+4.484

2:12'42.916

 0.181 8 22  
16
C. Jones Niece Motorsports
 42 Chevrolet 157

+4.590

2:12'43.022

 0.106 8 21  
17
C. Smith Front Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 157

+4.719

2:12'43.151

 0.129 7 20  
18
F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing
 33 Ford 157

+4.851

2:12'43.283

 0.132 10 19  
19
D. Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
 26 Chevrolet 157

+4.979

2:12'43.411

 0.128 7 18  
20
B. Queen Kaulig Racing
12 RAM 157

+5.140

2:12'43.572

 0.161 8 17  
21 United States C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 25 RAM 157

+5.238

2:12'43.670

 0.098 9    
22 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 157

+5.286

2:12'43.718

 0.048 10    
23
J. Garcia ThorSport Racing
 98 Ford 157

+5.472

2:12'43.904

 0.186 10 16  
24 United States T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 157

+5.778

2:12'44.210

 0.306 9 18  
25 United States S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 157

+5.784

2:12'44.216

 0.006 9 12  
26
J. Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports
 90 Toyota 157

+7.146

2:12'45.578

 1.362 7 11  
27
C. Costner Costner Motorsports
 93 Chevrolet 155

+2 Laps

2:12'49.918

 2 Laps 8 10  
28
C. Butcher ThorSport Racing
 13 Ford 153

+4 Laps

2:12'52.722

 2 Laps 9 9  
29
C. Green Reaume Brothers Racing
 2 Ford 148

+9 Laps

2:12'46.588

 5 Laps 9 8  
30 United States S. Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises 76 Chevrolet 147

+10 Laps

2:12'52.046

 1 Lap 8 7  
31 United States T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 123

+34 Laps

1:46'36.366

 24 Laps 7 19 DVP
32
A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
 44 Chevrolet 122

+35 Laps

1:38'50.421

 1 Lap 6 5 Accident
33 United States K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 111

+46 Laps

1:34'42.303

 11 Laps 7 4 Suspension
34
M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
14 RAM 93

+64 Laps

1:19'31.504

 18 Laps 9 3 Steering
35 United States J. Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing 22 Ford 51

+106 Laps

1:24'34.633

 42 Laps 4 2 Suspension
36 United States B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 2

+155 Laps

1'05.415

 49 Laps 3 1 Accident
View full results

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