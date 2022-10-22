NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
We now know who will fight for the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series championship in the finale at Phoenix Raceway, with the playoff field cut in half in the penultimate race of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Ty Majeski was the only driver who came into this race already locked in, courtesy of his first-career victory at Bristol.
The Homestead race saw trouble find title contenders early with John-Hunter Nemechek hitting the wall, cutting a tire down and falling off the lead lap. He was among the four drivers eliminated, along with Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, and Christian Eckes.
Reigning CWTS champion Ben Rhodes was the last driver to transfer, beating Friesen by a single point.
The race was won by Majeski, collecting his second victory in the last three races.
Ty Majeski - No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota (2 wins)
- Best points result: 21st (2020)
Zane Smith - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (3 wins)
- Best points result: 2nd (2020, 2021)
Chandler Smith - No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota (3 wins)
- Best points result: 8th (2021)
Ben Rhodes - No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota (1 win)
- Best points result: 1st (2021)
