NASCAR Truck / Martinsville / Breaking news

NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set

shares
comments
NASCAR Truck Series Championship 4 grid set
By:

The eight-driver playoff field was cut in half Friday night at Martinsville Speedway with four drivers remaining to fight for the 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championship next weekend.

The defending champion, Matt Crafton has been eliminated from the 2020 playoffs.

Austin Hill, Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum were also knocked out of the championship fight at the Virginia short track.

Here's a look at the four title contenders"

Driver Team Manufacturer  2020 wins Best Points Result
Sheldon Creed Chevrolet GMS Racing 4 10th (2019)
Brett Moffitt Chevrolet GMS Racing 1 1st (2018)
Grant Enfinger Ford ThorSport Racing 4 5th (2018)
Zane Smith Chevrolet GMS Racing 2 --

