NASCAR Truck / Atlanta Results

NASCAR Truck Atlanta results: Heim wins

The first of three NASCAR races on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway was never without action.

NASCAR Truck Atlanta results: Heim wins
The pack-style racing made for an ever-present battle for the race lead and not a moment to rest during the Truck Series race. 

Ten different drivers took a turn out front with 18 lead changes throughout the event. Although John-Hunter Nemechek and Stewart Friesen took the stage wins, neither with visit Victory Lane.

The battle came down to Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Corey Heim and Chandler Smith. The two teenagers battled it out with Heim pulling off a last-lap pass to take the victory, the first of his CWTS career. 

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 51 Corey Heim Toyota 135 1:54'14.876     22
2 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 135 1:54'15.049 0.173 0.173 9
3 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 135 1:54'15.058 0.182 0.009 1
4 18 Chandler Smith Toyota 135 1:54'15.127 0.251 0.069 21
5 38 Zane Smith Ford 135 1:54'15.149 0.273 0.022  
6 52 United States Stewart Friesen Toyota 135 1:54'15.294 0.418 0.145 49
7 17 United States Ryan Preece Ford 135 1:54'15.303 0.427 0.009 4
8 15 United States Tanner Gray Ford 135 1:54'15.349 0.473 0.046  
9 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 135 1:54'15.429 0.553 0.080  
10 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 135 1:54'15.438 0.562 0.009  
11 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 135 1:54'15.463 0.587 0.025  
12 23 United States Grant Enfinger Chevrolet 135 1:54'17.094 2.218 1.631 14
13 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 135 1:54'17.285 2.409 0.191  
14 61 United States Chase Purdy Toyota 135 1:54'17.986 3.110 0.701  
15 02 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 135 1:54'18.071 3.195 0.085  
16 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 135 1:54'22.313 7.437 4.242 3
17 33 Chris Hacker Toyota 135 1:54'25.093 10.217 2.780  
18 3 United States Jordan Anderson Chevrolet 135 1:54'27.997 13.121 2.904  
19 46 Matt Jaskol Toyota 135 1:54'40.242 25.366 12.245  
20 12 United States Spencer Boyd Chevrolet 134 1:54'36.707 1 Lap 1 Lap  
21 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 134 1:54'40.610 1 Lap 3.903  
22 56 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 134 1:54'47.457 1 Lap 6.847  
23 41 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 133 1:53'42.217 2 Laps 1 Lap  
24 4 United States John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 133 1:54'14.996 2 Laps 32.779 11
25 88 United States Matt Crafton Toyota 133 1:54'25.498 2 Laps 10.502 1
26 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 133 1:54'34.526 2 Laps 9.028  
27 42 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 132 1:54'33.628 3 Laps 1 Lap  
28 47 United States Brennan Poole Toyota 130 1:54'06.327 5 Laps 2 Laps  
29 9 Blaine Perkins Chevrolet 126 1:54'20.089 9 Laps 4 Laps  
30 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 123 1:54'34.947 12 Laps 3 Laps  
31 30 Tate Fogleman Toyota 91 1:20'07.205 44 Laps 32 Laps  
32 43 United States Thad Moffitt Chevrolet 79 1:29'35.537 56 Laps 12 Laps  
33 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 75 1:08'02.010 60 Laps 4 Laps  
34 40 Dean Thompson Chevrolet 68 55'16.056 67 Laps 7 Laps  
35 20 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 52 38'30.399 83 Laps 16 Laps  
36 1 United States Hailie Deegan Ford 24 14'18.904 111 Laps 28 Laps  
