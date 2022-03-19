NASCAR Truck Atlanta results: Heim wins

Listen to this article

The pack-style racing made for an ever-present battle for the race lead and not a moment to rest during the Truck Series race.

Ten different drivers took a turn out front with 18 lead changes throughout the event. Although John-Hunter Nemechek and Stewart Friesen took the stage wins, neither with visit Victory Lane.

The battle came down to Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Corey Heim and Chandler Smith. The two teenagers battled it out with Heim pulling off a last-lap pass to take the victory, the first of his CWTS career.

Read Also: Corey Heim gets first career NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta