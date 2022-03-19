Previous / Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule Next / Corey Heim gets first career NASCAR Truck win at AtlantaNASCAR Truck / Atlanta Results
NASCAR Truck Atlanta results: Heim wins
The first of three NASCAR races on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway was never without action.
Listen to this article
The pack-style racing made for an ever-present battle for the race lead and not a moment to rest during the Truck Series race.
Ten different drivers took a turn out front with 18 lead changes throughout the event. Although John-Hunter Nemechek and Stewart Friesen took the stage wins, neither with visit Victory Lane.
The battle came down to Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Corey Heim and Chandler Smith. The two teenagers battled it out with Heim pulling off a last-lap pass to take the victory, the first of his CWTS career.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Laps Led
|1
|51
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'14.876
|22
|2
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'15.049
|0.173
|0.173
|9
|3
|66
|Ty Majeski
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'15.058
|0.182
|0.009
|1
|4
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'15.127
|0.251
|0.069
|21
|5
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|135
|1:54'15.149
|0.273
|0.022
|6
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'15.294
|0.418
|0.145
|49
|7
|17
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|135
|1:54'15.303
|0.427
|0.009
|4
|8
|15
|Tanner Gray
|Ford
|135
|1:54'15.349
|0.473
|0.046
|9
|19
|Derek Kraus
|Chevrolet
|135
|1:54'15.429
|0.553
|0.080
|10
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|Chevrolet
|135
|1:54'15.438
|0.562
|0.009
|11
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'15.463
|0.587
|0.025
|12
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|Chevrolet
|135
|1:54'17.094
|2.218
|1.631
|14
|13
|24
|Jack Wood
|Chevrolet
|135
|1:54'17.285
|2.409
|0.191
|14
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'17.986
|3.110
|0.701
|15
|02
|Jesse Little
|Chevrolet
|135
|1:54'18.071
|3.195
|0.085
|16
|98
|Christian Eckes
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'22.313
|7.437
|4.242
|3
|17
|33
|Chris Hacker
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'25.093
|10.217
|2.780
|18
|3
|Jordan Anderson
|Chevrolet
|135
|1:54'27.997
|13.121
|2.904
|19
|46
|Matt Jaskol
|Toyota
|135
|1:54'40.242
|25.366
|12.245
|20
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Chevrolet
|134
|1:54'36.707
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|21
|44
|Kris Wright
|Chevrolet
|134
|1:54'40.610
|1 Lap
|3.903
|22
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|134
|1:54'47.457
|1 Lap
|6.847
|23
|41
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|133
|1:53'42.217
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|24
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|133
|1:54'14.996
|2 Laps
|32.779
|11
|25
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Toyota
|133
|1:54'25.498
|2 Laps
|10.502
|1
|26
|91
|Colby Howard
|Chevrolet
|133
|1:54'34.526
|2 Laps
|9.028
|27
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|132
|1:54'33.628
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|28
|47
|Brennan Poole
|Toyota
|130
|1:54'06.327
|5 Laps
|2 Laps
|29
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|Chevrolet
|126
|1:54'20.089
|9 Laps
|4 Laps
|30
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Chevrolet
|123
|1:54'34.947
|12 Laps
|3 Laps
|31
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|Toyota
|91
|1:20'07.205
|44 Laps
|32 Laps
|32
|43
|Thad Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|79
|1:29'35.537
|56 Laps
|12 Laps
|33
|45
|Alan Lawless
|Chevrolet
|75
|1:08'02.010
|60 Laps
|4 Laps
|34
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Chevrolet
|68
|55'16.056
|67 Laps
|7 Laps
|35
|20
|Matt Mills
|Chevrolet
|52
|38'30.399
|83 Laps
|16 Laps
|36
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|Ford
|24
|14'18.904
|111 Laps
|28 Laps
shares
comments
Event
Powered by
18+, UK residents only, T&Cs Apply, Gamble Responsibly
Previous article
Rain reshuffles Atlanta NASCAR weekend schedule
Next article
Corey Heim gets first career NASCAR Truck win at Atlanta
Load comments
shares
comments