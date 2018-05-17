Timothy Peters returns to NASCAR Trucks with Ricky Benton Racing

The No. 92 truck to carry decal in support of More Than a Cape for pediatric cancer research Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

After coming home seventh in their first start together in the No. 92 Black’s TIre Service/Carquest Auto Parts/Highland Construction Ford F-150 at Martinsville Speedway earlier this spring, Timothy Peters and Ricky Benton Racing are teaming up once again.

Nearly one month after the duo made their first NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway finishing 23rd, they will start their second truck race together and in the process help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer research.

“We have come a long way in a short time in how we communicate and work together both at the shop and at the track,” said Peters. “There is always a learning curve when you start working with a new group, but here it has been a very smooth transition here with (crew chief) Mike Hester and the other team guys.”

Peters is confident that growing familiarity will pay off at Charlotte, a track where he has had six top 10s in his last eight starts.

“The trucks always put on a good show at Charlotte and it is a race track I really like,” said Peters. “With what we’ve done so far as a team, I feel like we have a good shot at a strong finish.”

Riding with TJ

The No. 92 Ford F-150 will be sporting a special decal in support of TJ’s Team Foundation: More Than a Cape, a non-profit aimed at raising money for pediatric cancer research. TJ Anderson lost his battle to liver cancer in February. TJ was a big race fan and enjoyed watching races with his dad. His parents, Travis and Anna Anderson, founded More Than a Cape, a 501(c)(3) organization, in his memory.

“It is our mission to never have another family to feel the loss and pain that we have endured,” said Travis, of Charlotte. “Our children are our hope and our future, and they deserve more research and more funding”

“Travis and one of the guys on our team are friends and when I heard the family’s story, I wanted to do something at the Charlotte race to honor TJ’s memory and help their cause,” said team owner Ricky Benton. “For me and this whole team, family is the most important thing and it is a privilege to carry TJ’s Team with us this week.”

To learn more about TJ’s Team: More Than a Cape or to make a donation, visit their website or follow on Facebook.