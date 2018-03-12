Timothy Peters returns to NASCAR Trucks with Ricky Benton Racing

Timothy Peters will drive for RBR Enterprises at Martinsville Speedway in March 24th race where he scored his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at the half-mile paper clip in 2009.

After making their first start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona last month, RBR Enterprises owner Ricky Benton will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with a veteran driver behind the wheel for the Alpha Energy Solutions 250.

Danville, Va. native Timothy Peters will drive the truck in the 80th career NASCAR Trucks Series race for the team based out of Cerro Gordo, N.C. Peters finished 10th in the season finale at Homestead last November in his most recent race driving for Young Motorsports.

Peters competed full-time in the truck series from 2009 until last May for Red Horse Racing before they ceased operations and is eager to return to his home track with Benton.

“I’m very thankful for the call I got from Ricky when he offered me the chance to drive his Black’s Tire Service F-150 at Martinsville,” said Peters. “(Crew chief) Mike Hester and all the guys on the team are racers and I look forward to working with them. I’ve already been down to the shop once and I’m ready to drive for them at my home track.”

Peters has 10 wins in 238 starts dating back to 2005 and also fields cars in the CARS Response Energy Tour with Bobby McCarty, Brandon Pierce and himself driving. McCarty won the season opener last Saturday at Tri-County Motor Speedway in a car Peters won the first Martinsville 300 under the lights last fall.

The Black’s Tire Centers/Carquest/Valvoline Ford No. 92 truck has scored three top-five finishes with the team coming home third at Daytona in 2011 and 2016 with Clay Rogers and Parker Kligerman driving the truck respectively.

Peters has made more starts at Martinsville in the truck series than any other track on the schedule with 23, and in addition to his win in 2009, he’s collected eight top-five and 16 top-10 finishes.