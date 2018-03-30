Peters making the most of new NASCAR Truck opportunity

The NASCAR Truck Series veteran scored a seventh-place finish in his first start for Ricky Benton Racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

After Red Horse Racing ceased operations last May, veteran Timothy Peters was left without a full-time ride in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first time since 2009.

While he still doesn’t compete on a regular basis, the veteran made the most of his opportunity in his first start for Ricky Benton Racing.

Peters, who scored his first truck win at Martinsville in 2009, returned there last Monday and brought home a seventh-place finish in his first start in the No. 92 Black’s Tire Service/Carquest Auto Parts Ford owned by Ricky Benton.

It was his best finish in a NASCAR Trucks race since he finished fifth in his final start for Red Horse Racing at Charlotte.

“We were just patient with our truck and the pit crew had good pit stops all day long,” said Peters. “The guys on the Black’s Tire Service crew led by (crew chief) Mike Hester gave me a great truck to drive and it’s was great to be able to drive it here at Martinsville.”

Peters was thankful for Benton giving him this opportunity to get back behind the wheel this season in the truck series.

“I appreciate Ricky giving me a chance,” said Peters. “He called me three weeks ago and the fact he thought enough of me to drive this F-150 and him believe in me means a lot to me.”

The family-owned team based in the small town of Cerro Gordo has made 80 starts in the Truck series since 2010 and Peters was happy to bring home a top-10 for the team.

“This a good building block for us,” said Peters. “Hopefully we’ll be able to announce something more for us later on down the road.

“Three guys work in the shop and family helps out on the weekends. Everyone on this team puts their hearts and souls into this team every time they race. Look at what they were able to do this year in the Daytona 500.”

Benton fielded his first entry in the Daytona 500 last February with David Gilliland bringing the car home 14th in their first start in NASCAR’s biggest event.

Benton was pleased with the outcome of the first race with Peters behind the wheel

“We had great communication between Timothy and our team last weekend,” said Benton. “We obviously go for wins every time we race but finishing seventh with a clean truck (at Martinsville) is a good finish.

“Timothy drove a solid race and we couldn’t have been there without Valvoline, Carquest and Black’s Tire and we look forward to bringing Timothy back to drive for us again this season.”

Plans are still being finalized to have Peters back in the No. 92 truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in August and a return this fall to Martinsville.

According to Benton, more races could be added as well later this season.