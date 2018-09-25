ARCA points leader Sheldon Creed lands NASCAR Truck ride

The Alpine, Calif., native has all but clinched the 2018 ARCA Series championship with two races remaining and also won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series race at the dirt track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

Creed, 20, will drive the team’s No. 28 Chevrolet beginning with next month’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

“I’m super excited for this new opportunity at GMS Racing,” said Creed. “I know I have a lot to learn so I’m going in to this with an open mindset. I want to try to gain as much knowledge as I possibly can in these four races.”

GMS Racing crew chief Doug Randolph and his team will use their experience to aid in Creed’s transition into the truck.

“I’m excited to see what these final four races will hold for our No. 28 team,” said Randolph. “Sheldon has proven himself on the race track in every level of racing he has been in. Stepping up to trucks for these final races will take some patience and learning for us all, but I’m sure he will get adjusted quickly and will be competitive.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with younger drivers and I’m looking forward to getting started with Sheldon.”

This will not be the first time in a truck for Creed who has made three starts in the Truck race at Eldora Speedway between 2016 and 2018 scoring his best finish to date (15th) earlier this year.