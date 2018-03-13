Reid Wilson to make NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville

Reid Wilson will make his NASCAR national series debut this month in the Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville, Va.

Wilson, 21, has spent the last two years running a limited schedule of K&N Pro Series East races but will make his Truck series debut in the March 24 race at Martinsville, driving the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports.

“Reid was one of the first drivers in our development program here at Young’s Motorsports,” said team principal Tyler Young. “It’s great that we’re able to provide a place and an opportunity for him to progress as a driver and up the NASCAR ranks.”

TruNorth Warranty Programs of North America, which sponsored Wilson in the K&N series, will continue with him on his move to Trucks.

“They’ve made it possible for me to advance up the NASCAR ladder,” Wilson said of his sponsor. “The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is the perfect place for them to connect with their market, because many people in the trucking industry are NASCAR fans.”

Wilson will also use his series debut to promote the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He is a member of the MDA Muscle Team, a group of professional athletes that volunteer to raise awareness and funds for MDA research and services.

“I can’t thank Tyler enough for providing me this opportunity to drive for his race team and to also allow me to bring awareness to MDA, an organization I have been a part of for 10 years,” Wilson said.

“March is National MDA Shamrock month and being able to put them on display at a NASCAR event will bring even more attention to this great cause.”

Wilson, a native of Charlotte, N.C., began racing at age 8, competing in Bandoleros and Legends cars. In 2011, Wilson won the championship in the Carolina Competition Sports Limited Sportsman Touring Series.

Before joining Young’s Motorsports’ driver development program, he competed in 20 X-1R Pro Cup Series races in 2013 and 2014.