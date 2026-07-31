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NASCAR Truck Indianapolis

NASCAR penalizes Carl Long's Truck team, leaving MBM Motorsports with negative points

The No. 69 MBM Motorsports team has been issued a $5,000 fine and docked 25 driver/owner points

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Jonathan Shafer, MBM Motorsports

Jonathan Shafer, MBM Motorsports

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Almost a week after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at IRP, NASCAR has issued penalties to the No. 69 MBM Motorsports team, which fielded a Ram for the first time last weekend in Indianapolis. Jonathan Shafer drove the No. 69 Ram for MBM, but the team actually failed to qualify for the race.

The issue was found in pre-qualifying inspection, involving the shifter boot and violating Sections 14.2.3.6 A & B of the NASCAR Rule Book. That part of the rule book mentions how teams cannot use shifter boots that were manufactured more than two years prior, and that the shifter must have a specific safety certification label used by NASCAR.

MBM Motorsports, owned by Carl Long, was fined $5,000, but also docked both 25 driver and owner points.

This leaves the part-time entry at negative 14 points in the owner standings, and Shafer at negative 25 points in the driver standings as he has not started a race yet this year. Shafer has three DNQs during the 2026 season, all with MBM.

There were no other penalties in this week's report.

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