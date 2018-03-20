Kyle Benjamin to make NASCAR Truck debut at Martinsville

Kyle Benjamin will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Benjamin, who is running a partial schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing, will make his debut in the Truck Series on Saturday with DGR-Crosley in the No. 54 Toyota Tundra.

In his only NXS appearancee so far this season with JGR, the 20-year-old native of Easley, S.C., started eighth and finished eighth at Atlanta.

Benjamin will have a familiar voice calling the shots for him on Saturday in veteran crew chief, Kevin "Bono" Manion. The pair worked together early in Benjamin's career when he raced one of Manion's cars in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series.

“DGR-Crosley is giving me a great opportunity to make my first Truck Series start,” said Benjamin. “I'm fortunate to have worked with Bono in the past, so I know what to expect and I respect his experience and input.

“I'm confident in this team's ability to provide a fast truck and excited to see what we can learn together.”

DGR-Crosley has used drivers Bo LeMastus and Justin Marks in the season’s first three races.

“Everyone at DGR-Crosley is excited to have Kyle in the truck this weekend,” said team owner, David Gilliland. “Martinsville can be a challenging race track, but the Truck Series always puts on a good show there.

“We are learning and improving each and every weekend that we go to the track, and we are expecting a strong run out of the No. 54 team. I know that Kyle is a talent that can put us up front to compete for a win.”