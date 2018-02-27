Justin Marks enters Friday's NASCAR Truck race with DGR-Crosley

Justin Marks will make his second NASCAR national series start of the 2018 season this weekend at Las Vegas.

Marks, who competes full-time in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Championship, finished 12th in the season-opening Daytona 500 for owner Rick Ware.

This weekend, he will compete in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas, driving DGR-Crosley’s No. 54 Toyota.

“Justin is a great talent and someone that has extensive racing experience across several different series,” said David Gilliland, DGR-Crosley president. “We are happy to have him in our equipment and believe he gives us a great opportunity to leave Vegas with a solid finish.”

Marks, 36, has 73 starts across NASCAR’s three national series. He has a win in the Xfinity Series as well as four top-10 finishes 37 starts in the Truck Series.

“The Truck Series has always been one of my favorite in all of racing in America,” said Marks. “The opportunity to drive for DGR-Crosley came pretty late but everything that David and Bo (LeMastus, president of Crosley Sports Group) have done to build a competitive operation made it a very compelling situation to get back in a truck.

“All the pieces are there for us to have a great night and a great result.”

DGR-Crosley, based in Mooresville, N.C., fields entries in the NASCAR K&N Pro series, ARCA and NASCAR Truck series. LeMastus competed in the team’s first two races in the Truck series, finishing 30th and 17th.