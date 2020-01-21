Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR expands Truck playoff field to ten drivers

shares
comments
NASCAR expands Truck playoff field to ten drivers
Jan 21, 2020, 10:26 PM

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is making a slight adjustment to its playoff format for 2020, expanding the field from eight drivers to ten.

The knockout-style format was first introduced to the Truck Series in 2016. With the addition of two more drivers to the playoffs, this is how NASCAR will shape the rounds:

Round of 10: Gateway, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and Bristol Motor Speedway

Round of 8: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4: Phoenix Raceway

“Expanding the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff field to 10 is a win-win for drivers, teams and, most importantly, the passionate fans who support our Gander Trucks," said Truck Series Managing Director Brad Moran. "This will only increase the competitive intensity this series offers, as more drivers and teams vie for one of the most coveted championships in all of racing.”

Matt Crafton won the 2019 title with zero wins, defeating Ross Chastain, Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen for the crown.

ThorSport's Ben Rhodes and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Harrison Burton were the first two drivers out at the end of 2019's regular season and would have made the playoff cut under the new rules.

Next article
Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

Previous article

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck

NASCAR Truck Next session

Daytona

Daytona

12 Feb - 14 Feb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Miami GP organisers reveal new track layout ahead of latest vote

2h
2
Formula 1

Zandvoort holding back data from F1 teams

3
Formula 1

Pay TV not just about money, says Formula 1

4
Dakar

Dakar enters talks to add second country for 2021

5
Formula 1

Szafnauer warns Stroll Racing Point gains will take time

Latest news

NASCAR expands Truck playoff field to ten drivers
NSTR

NASCAR expands Truck playoff field to ten drivers

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut
IMSA

Hailie Deegan to honor Lyn St. James in Mustang GT debut

Derek Kraus to run full NASCAR Truck Series schedule in 2020
NSTR

Derek Kraus to run full NASCAR Truck Series schedule in 2020

Sprint car star David Gravel wants to 'be in the hunt' in NASCAR
NSTR

Sprint car star David Gravel wants to 'be in the hunt' in NASCAR

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team
NSTR

Todd Gilliland returns to NASCAR Trucks in 2020 with new team

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.