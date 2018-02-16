David Gilliland takes pole position for NASCAR Truck opener at Daytona

David Gilliland will start up front in his first NASCAR national series race in almost two years.

Gilliland, driving the No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, was the last of 12 drivers to make an attempt in the final round of Friday’s Camping World Truck Series qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

"There's no place like this," Gilliland said. "Todd's a couple months from being 18 but this gave me an opportunity to come out here and race."

Gilliland’s average lap speed of 183.610 mph just surpassed the run by Johnny Sauter (183.184 mph). Clay Greenfield will start third, Dalton Sargeant fourth and Noah Gragson rounds out the top-five.

The pole is Gilliland’s first in 11 career Truck starts. He owns three poles in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Gilliland is one of the drivers filling in the No. 4 until his son, Todd, turns 18 years old in May and takes over the ride.

Gilliland’s last NASCAR start was in the July Daytona Cup race in 2016.