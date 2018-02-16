Global
NASCAR Truck Daytona Qualifying report

David Gilliland takes pole position for NASCAR Truck opener at Daytona

By: Jim Utter, NASCAR Editor
16/02/2018 10:56

David Gilliland will start up front in his first NASCAR national series race in almost two years.

Gilliland, driving the No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, was the last of 12 drivers to make an attempt in the final round of Friday’s Camping World Truck Series qualifying at Daytona International Speedway.

"There's no place like this," Gilliland said. "Todd's a couple months from being 18 but this gave me an opportunity to come out here and race."

Gilliland’s average lap speed of 183.610 mph just surpassed the run by Johnny Sauter (183.184 mph). Clay Greenfield will start third, Dalton Sargeant fourth and Noah Gragson rounds out the top-five.

The pole is Gilliland’s first in 11 career Truck starts. He owns three poles in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Gilliland is one of the drivers filling in the No. 4 until his son, Todd, turns 18 years old in May and takes over the ride.

Gilliland’s last NASCAR start was in the July Daytona Cup race in 2016.

Cla#DriverManufacturerTimeGapMph
1 4 united_states David Gilliland  Toyota 49.017   183.610
2 21 united_states Johnny Sauter  Chevrolet 49.131 0.114 183.184
3 68 united_states Clay Greenfield  Chevrolet 49.212 0.195 182.882
4 25 united_states Dalton Sargeant  Chevrolet 49.279 0.262 182.634
5 18 united_states Noah Gragson  Toyota 49.303 0.286 182.545
6 88 united_states Matt Crafton  Ford 49.469 0.452 181.932
7 98 united_states Grant Enfinger  Ford 49.488 0.471 181.862
8 51 united_states Spencer Davis  Toyota 49.594 0.577 181.474
9 52 united_states Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 49.608 0.591 181.422
10 2 united_states Cody Coughlin  Chevrolet 49.611 0.594 181.411
11 02 united_states Austin Hill  Chevrolet 49.626 0.609 181.357
12 24 united_states Justin Haley  Chevrolet 49.798 0.781 180.730
13 87 united_states Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 49.732 0.715 180.970
14 8 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 49.811 0.794 180.683
15 22 united_states Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 49.901 0.884 180.357
16 54 united_states Bo Lemastus  Toyota 49.934 0.917 180.238
17 45 united_states Justin Fontaine  Chevrolet 50.046 1.029 179.835
18 20 united_states Harrison Rhodes  Chevrolet 50.057 1.040 179.795
19 7 united_states Korbin Forrister  Toyota 50.083 1.066 179.702
20 13 united_states Myatt Snider  Ford 50.109 1.092 179.608
21 47 united_states Chris Fontaine  Chevrolet 50.214 1.197 179.233
22 16 united_states Brett Moffitt  Toyota 50.238 1.221 179.147
23 28 united_states Bryan Dauzat  Chevrolet 50.273 1.256 179.023
24 41 united_states Ben Rhodes  Ford 50.283 1.266 178.987
25 15 Robby Lyons  Chevrolet 50.507 1.490 178.193
26 75 united_states Parker Kligerman  Chevrolet 50.919 1.902 176.751
27 10 united_states Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 51.074 2.057 176.215
28 3 united_states Jordan Anderson  Toyota 51.273 2.256 175.531
29 6 united_states Norm Benning  Chevrolet 51.728 2.711 173.987
30 49 united_states Wendell Chavous  Chevrolet 52.046 3.029 172.924
31 83 united_states Scott Stenzel  Chevrolet 52.171 3.154 172.510
32 50 united_states Travis Kvapil  Chevrolet 52.663 3.646 170.898
