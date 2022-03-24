NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Listen to this article

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet, was originally arrested Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes that took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2.

The charge was dropped by a prosecutor in February and Troconis’ suspension was lifted.

However, the charge was reinstated this month and Troconis (legal name Carlos Eduardo Trocon Ortiz), 42, was arrested by the Talladega (Ala.) County Sheriff’s department on March 18.

According to court records, a $7500 secured bond was set for Troconis.

