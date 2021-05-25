Tickets Subscribe
Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus
NASCAR Truck News

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

By:

For the second consecutive season, NASCAR’s Truck Series will not be able to race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington
Alex Tagliani, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra CanTORQUE/Spectra Premium/RONA
Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, Ford F-150 FEI World Equestrian Games and Noah Gragson, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Safelite AutoGlass green flag start
Justin Haley, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Fraternal Order Of Eagles
Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Frontline
Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado GMS Fabrication Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra Gunma Toyopet
Clay Greenfield, Clay Greenfield Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Rackley Roofing, Spencer Boyd, Young's Motorsports, Chevrolet Silverado
Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado GMS Fabrication Sheldon Creed, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Chevy Accessories Austin Hill, Hattori Racing Enterprises, Toyota Tundra Gunma Toyopet Zane Smith, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Michael Roberts Construction Raphael Lessard, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Mobil 1

NASCAR confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday and has already scheduled a placement for what was one of the series’ playoff races.

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, which has already hosted on Truck event this season, will replace CTMP in the playoffs schedule, creating a tripleheader weekend at the track on Labor Day weekend.

The rescheduled race will be run at 1:30 p.m. ET Sept. 5 (Fox Sports 1), prior to that evening’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Southern 500, which is slated for a 6 p.m. ET start.

The Truck Series playoffs get underway at World Wide Technology Raceway on Aug. 20. The Southern 500 is the kickoff of that series’ 10-race playoff.

“We are proud to expand our traditional Labor Day weekend of racing to once again host all three national series,” said track president Kerry Tharp. “We expect more of the same high-quality racing over Labor Day Weekend – especially with playoff implications on the line.”

Last week, NASCAR announced it was delaying the start of the 2021 season of the Pinty’s Series – NASCAR’s touring series in Canada – due to logistical challenges presented by the pandemic.

NASCAR has said it still plans to run a complete Pinty’s Series championship with a minimum of 10 races, with a season start aimed for August.

Series NASCAR Truck
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington
NASCAR cancels Truck race at Mosport, adds Darlington

Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus
Todd Gilliland wins inaugural Truck race at COTA and 50k bonus

Zane Smith fastest in plodding Truck practice at COTA
Zane Smith fastest in plodding Truck practice at COTA

NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021
NASCAR tickets on sale as fans permitted to races in 2021

Paul Menard returns to NASCAR competition at COTA
Paul Menard returns to NASCAR competition at COTA

