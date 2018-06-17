Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
NASCAR Truck Iowa Race report

Brett Moffitt endures last-lap dive-bomb by Gragson to win at Iowa

0 shares
Brett Moffitt endures last-lap dive-bomb by Gragson to win at Iowa
Get alerts
By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
17/06/2018 01:39

Brett Moffitt held of a last-lap charge by Noah Gragson to pick up his second win of the season and first in his home state in wild finish for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Iowa Speedway.

Stage 1

After some hectic early battling up front between four trucks, John Hunter Nemechek passed Matt Crafton on Lap 50 and stayed out front for the next 10 laps to win the first stage of the race. The opening segment featured a pair of caution flags.

Harrison Burton controlled the race at the start after scoring his first career pole over CWTS veteran Matt Crafton.

Burton was leading the race when his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland brought out the first caution of the race when he made heavy contact with the wall on Lap 25. He was running third.

After the restart of the race on Lap 30, Crafton took the lead on Lap 31 just before a four-truck incident brought out the second yellow flag of the race when Austin Hill, Grant Enfinger, Christina Eckes and Ben Rhodes came together

Crafton led the next 19 laps before Nemechek took over for the final 10 circuits of the stage.

Burton, who finished third in the segment, experienced trouble with his throttle at the end of the stage, forcing him to pit road while the pits were still closed. He was consequently forced to restart from the rear of the field.

Stewart Friesen finished fourth with Johnny Sauter completing the top five. Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Brett Moffitt, Dalton Sargeant and Christian Eckes rounded out the top ten.

Stage 2

Crafton beats the field off of pit road during pit stops and led the field to green for the second stage of the race.

Just as Stage 1 produced several battles for the lead, the start of Stage 2 was equally as exciting as Crafton was passed by Noah Gragson on the restart and led the next seven laps until John Hunter Nemechek regained the top spot on Lap 76.

His lead was short-lived as Friesen passed him on Lap 77, claiming control of the race.

Friesen was able to hold off Nemechek on a six-lap dash to the end of the segment after Gilliland made contact with the outside wall once again, ending his night for good after suffering heavy damage to his KBM machine.

Friesen was followed by Nemechek, Moffitt, Gragson and Myatt Snider in the top five. 

Burton rebounded from his early problem and a pit stop penalty to finish sixth in the second segment.

Sauter, who entered the night winner of the past two truck races, was battling an ill-handling truck throughout the segment and was able to finish eighth in the segment.

Stage 3

Moffitt led the field to the green flag for the start of the final segment and was out front when a five-truck incident on Lap 136 took out several contenders.

Crafton and Friesen made contact while battling for position, which led to Crafton eventually cutting a left front tire that sent him up into Nemechek and collecting Friesen, Rhodes and Sargeant.

Friesen stayed on the lead lap while Rhodes and Sargeant were able to continue in the race several laps down. Crafton's race was over.

Moffitt led the entire stage, but he needed to hold off a hard-charging Gragson on the final lap. Gragson dove to the inside of Moffitt in Turn 3, but his momentum carried him up into the outside wall. Moffitt cut back under him and earned his thiid career CWTS victory and second this season. 

It was his second win of the season and first at his home track for the Grimes, Iowa native.

Burton rebounded to finish third with David Gilliland and Sauter rounding out the top five.

“This win means everything to me,” said Moffitt. “To win here and on Father’s Day weekend means everything to me. My dad has been my rock and everything to me.”

Jesse Little was sixth with Cody Coughlin seventh. Christian Eckes and Friesen came back from earlier incidents to finish eighth and ninth, respectively, while Snider completed the top 10.

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 16 united_states Brett Moffitt  Toyota 200   76
2 18 united_states Noah Gragson  Toyota 200 0.333 7
3 51 united_states Harrison Burton  Toyota 200 0.450 30
4 54 united_states David Gilliland  Toyota 200 1.986  
5 21 united_states Johnny Sauter  Chevrolet 200 5.946  
6 97 united_states Jesse Little  Ford 200 7.935  
7 2 united_states Cody Coughlin  Chevrolet 200 9.536  
8 46 united_states Christian Eckes  Toyota 200 12.401 4
9 52 united_states Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 200 14.567 48
10 13 united_states Myatt Snider  Ford 200 15.038  
11 98 united_states Grant Enfinger  Ford 200 17.650  
12 45 united_states Justin Fontaine  Chevrolet 200 22.917  
13 20 united_states Tanner Thorson  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
14 02 united_states Austin Hill  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
15 22 united_states Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 199 1 lap  
16 24 united_states Justin Haley  Chevrolet 196 4 laps  
17 41 united_states Ben Rhodes  Ford 195 5 laps  
18 04 Cory Roper  Ford 195 5 laps  
19 25 united_states Dalton Sargeant  Chevrolet 195 5 laps  
20 6 united_states Norm Benning  Chevrolet 194 6 laps  
21 49 united_states Wendell Chavous  Chevrolet 191 9 laps  
22 10 united_states Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 173 27 laps  
23 3 united_states Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 153 47 laps  
24 83 Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 152 48 laps  
25 15 united_states Bobby Reuse  Chevrolet 136 64 laps  
26 88 united_states Matt Crafton  Ford 135 65 laps 20
27 8 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 135 65 laps 15
28 12 Reid Wilson  Chevrolet 109 91 laps  
29 4 united_states Todd Gilliland  Toyota 102 98 laps  
30 50 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 56 144 laps  
31 87 united_states Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 50 150 laps  
32 63 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 19 181 laps  
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series NASCAR Truck
Event Iowa
Track Iowa Speedway
Drivers Brett Moffitt , Harrison Burton , Noah Gragson
Teams Hattori Racing Enterprises , Kyle Busch Motorsports
Article type Race report
0 shares
To the NASCAR Truck main page