Three Kyle Busch Motorsports crew members suspended after wheel issue

The crew chief, jackman and rear tire changer of the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra have been suspended by NASCAR.

All three must sit out the next three Camping World Truck Series championship races due to an improperly installed left rear wheel that came off of Kyle Busch's truck at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch had led 67 laps at the point and was leading the race when the issue occurred, regulating him to a 21st place finish. After slow work on the right side, the call was made to settle for a two-tire change, but that information did not reach the rear tire changer before he started removing lug nuts on the left rear. Busch sped away and the wheel came off soon after exiting the pit lane.

In addition, NASCAR has also issued penalties for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams. Kevin Harvick's race-winning Ford Fusion from Sunday's Cup race had a loose lug nut, leading to a $10,000 fine for crew chief Rodney Childers.

The crew chiefs of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing (Mike Shiplett) and No. 52 Jimmy Means Racing (Tim Brown) Chevrolets were also issued $5,000 fines for lug nut issues after the Xfinity Series race.