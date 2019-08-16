Top events
NASCAR Truck / Bristol / Race report

Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol

shares
comments
Brett Moffitt wins wild playoff opener for Trucks at Bristol
By:
Aug 16, 2019, 2:39 AM

Brett Moffitt held on in a three-lap shootout to win the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race Winner Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Moon Moonshine
Race Winner Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Moon Moonshine
Race Winner Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Moon Moonshine
Race Winner Brett Moffitt, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Midnight Moon Moonshine

Moffitt led 66 laps en route to the win, his third of the 2019 season and tenth of his career. The victory also secures his place in the second round of the playoffs.

The final stage kicked off with a jumbled up running order. First, Chastain was sent to the rear of the field with a safety violation on pit road.

Ben Rhodes and Parker Kligerman were the first two drivers off pit road with two tires while Grant Enfinger and Sheldon Creed stayed out.

Chastain drove back up to 15th as Tyler Dippel and Brennan Poole collided behind him, forcing another yellow.

As the laps ticked away, the contact got more frequent and tempers flared throughout the pack. Two playoff drivers in Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen ended up getting together, sending the latter spinning. 

Several other incidents slowed the final stage including a spin by Raphael Lessard while battling for position with Chastain inside the top-five. 

With 11 laps to go, the red flag was called after Natalie Decker's truck was actually spun out by a wrecker that was attempting to push her back to the pits.

 

The race resumed with 11 laps to go, but soon returned to yellow as Sam Mayer ended up against the outside wall.

This set-up a three-lap dash where Chandler Smith briefly challenged Moffitt before the reigning series champion drove off with the race win.

Chastain crossed the line third, Friesen fourth and Enfinger fifth.

 

Stage 1

Brett Moffitt lead the race from pole position, closely pursued by Ross Chastain. 

There was an incident within the first five laps as Gus Dean went spinning, causing Sheldon Creed to get into the back of Jesse Little, who went spinning as well. 

Chastain was able to take the lead on the following restart and held off Moffitt for the stage win as they sliced through slower traffic.

Johnny Sauter was third followed by Ben Rhodes, Chandler Smith, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, John-Hunter Nemechek and Austin Hill.

Stage 2

While the leaders opted to stay out, Sauter pitted from third and a handful of trucks came with him.

On the restart, Moffitt was able to take the lead from Chastain on the outside just before another caution for a spinning Angela Ruch.

Soon after, a playoff contender would find himself in trouble as Sauter got into Nemechek, sending him into the outside wall. Nemechek came back across the track and clipped Sauter's truck, causing right side damage. 

Chastain made his way back to the lead but had trouble getting around Sauter, who was desperately trying to stay on the lead lap. Moffitt and Chastain traded the lead multiple times as both drivers tried to find a way around the No. 13 truck, culminating in a last-lap pass on the outside by Moffitt to take the stage win.

 

He was followed by Chastain, Smith, Crafton, Friesen, Ankrum, Rhodes, Lessard, Enfinger and Mayer. 

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time
1 24 United States Brett Moffitt  Chevrolet 200 1:36'56.0
2 51 Chandler Smith  Toyota 200 0.743
3 45 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 200 1.367
4 52 United States Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 200 1.551
5 98 United States Grant Enfinger  Ford 200 1.808
6 2 United States Sheldon Creed  Chevrolet 200 2.085
7 88 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 200 2.165
8 99 United States Ben Rhodes  Ford 200 2.298
9 4 United States Todd Gilliland  Toyota 200 2.440
10 16 United States Austin Hill  Toyota 200 2.467
11 13 United States Johnny Sauter  Ford 200 2.697
12 46 Canada Raphael Lessard  Toyota 200 2.816
13 75 United States Parker Kligerman  Chevrolet 200 3.865
14 33 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 200 4.258
15 22 United States Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 200 4.447
16 20 United States Landon Huffman  Chevrolet 200 4.727
17 56 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 200 4.878
18 12 United States Gus Dean  Chevrolet 200 5.025
19 30 United States Brennan Poole  Toyota 199 1 lap
20 17 Tyler Ankrum  Toyota 194 6 laps
21 21 Sam Mayer  Chevrolet 193 7 laps
22 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 193 7 laps
23 18 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 192 8 laps
24 02 United States Tyler Dippel  Chevrolet 175 25 laps
25 54 United States Natalie Decker  Toyota 166 34 laps
26 68 Clay Greenfield  Toyota 145 55 laps
27 15 United States Dylan Lupton  Toyota 136 64 laps
28 3 United States Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 102 98 laps
29 8 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 75 125 laps
30 44 United States Angela Ruch  Chevrolet 65 135 laps
31 34 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 12 188 laps
32 97 United States Jesse Little  Ford 2 198 laps

