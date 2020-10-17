Moffitt grabs first Truck win at Kansas, advances to title race

Moffitt held off a furious challenge from his GMS Racing teammate Sheldon Creed in a two-lap overtime to win Saturday’s Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway, his first win this season and in more than a year.

With the win, Moffitt becomes the first driver to advance to the Championship 4 and compete for the series title at Phoenix regardless of his performance over the next two weeks. Moffitt won the 2018 series title.

The win is the 12th of Moffitt’s Truck career.

“It’s pretty incredible – such a way to turn our season around for this No. 23 team,” Moffitt said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been in Victory Lane. Thanks to everyone at GMS.

“I got to apologize to (Zane Smith) for trying to block him. We were racing hard for a championship spot and that’s what you got to do. It was a bad block by me. It’s my fault.

“He got around me there in lapped traffic and I just put it on the line to run him back down. We got there and I tried to throw a block. We’re racing for everything right now. I apologize to Zane. I know that’s not going to fix it but hopefully they can win next week.”

Austin Hill ended up third, Grant Enfinger fourth and Chandler Smith rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Christian Eckes, Timothy Peters, Matt Crafton, Derek Kraus and Trevor Bayne.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap trucks all pit again with Creed the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 68, Creed led the way followed by Zane Smith and Crafton.

Zane Smith patiently ran down Creed and finally got around him to reclaim the lead on Lap 82 as Moffitt ran third.

With 40 laps to go in the final stage, Zane Smith held a 1.7-second lead over Moffitt followed by Enfinger, Chandler Smith and Crafton.

Creed was the first contenders for the win to make his final green-flag pit stop, dropping to pit road with 33 laps remaining. Zane Smith made his stop on Lap 104.

With 26 laps remaining, Moffitt got ahead of Zane Smith but seven trucks still had to pit.

Once the cycle of stops were completed on Lap 117, Moffitt led the way over Zane Smith by about a second.

With 10 laps remaining, Zane Smith was on Moffitt’s rear bumper challenging him for the lead and completed the pass to reclaim the top spot.

With three laps to go, Moffitt got side-by-side with Zane Smith and reclaimed the lead, the two made contact and Zane Smith went spinning off the track to bring out a caution.

The race ended up going into overtime. Moffitt led the way on the restart followed by Enfinger, Creed, Eckes and Crafton.

Stage 2

Creed grabbed the lead with six laps remaining and held off Zane Smith to win Stage 2, completing a sweep of both stages.

Chandler Smith was third, Christian Eckes fourth and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap trucks all pit with Austin Hill the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 38, Austin Hill was followed by Zane Smith and Creed.

Shortly after restart, Raphael Lessard and Tyler Ankrum got collected in an accident off Turn 4 that also involved Parker Kligerman, Tanner Gray, David Gravel and Ben Rhodes.

The race was immediately red-flagged to clean the track of debris. After a nearly 8-minute delay, the race returned to caution.

The race returned to green on Lap 46 with Austin Hill followed by Enfinger and Zane Smith.

Zane Smith powered around Hill to take the lead for the first time on Lap 47.

With six laps remaining in the second stage, Creed got back around Zane Smith to reclaim the lead as Austin Hill dropped to third.

Stage 1

Creed easily dispatched with Chandler Smith to win Stage 1, his series-leading ninth stage victory of the 2020 season.

Austin Hill was third, Zane Smith fourth and Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Chandler Smith started on the pole but Creed quickly moved into the lead on Lap 1 after a three-wide move.

With 15 laps remaining in the first stage, Creed maintained about a second lead over Chandler Smith followed by Crafton, Zane Smith and Enfinger.

With five laps to go, Austin Hill moved up to the third position, behind Creed and Chandler Smith.

