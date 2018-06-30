Global
NASCAR Truck Chicagoland Race report

Moffitt earns much-needed win in last-lap pass at Chicagoland

By: Tim Southers, NASCAR PR Manager
30/06/2018 03:50

Brett Moffitt scored an impressive Camping World Truck Series win at Chicagoland Speedway Friday night.

While it appeared John Hunter Nemechek was ready to celebrate his second win of the season with less than a lap to go, his truck went sour entering Turn 2, allowing Brett Moffitt to take the lead and win the Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Moffitt, who’s team is in desperate need of sponsorship, wasn’t even planning on competing in the event until a last-minute sponsorship deal came together on Tuesday. The Iowa native made the most of it, picking up his second win in the last three races and third overall this season.

“Man this is great, we didn’t know if we were coming (to Chicagoland),” said Moffitt. “To be here in Victory Lane is an honor and a blessing. These guys work hard and … we’ll take (a win” any way we can get them right now.”

Moffitt had the lead on the final restart on Lap 126 until Nemechek got around him and controlled the race until running out of fuel on the final lap.

Nemechek, who was trying to score his second win of the season and at Chicagoland was understandably disappointed with his finish.

“My guys gave me a great truck tonight and we were not even three-quarters of a lap away from winning the thing and (ran out of fuel) going into Turn 1,” said a dejected Nemechek. “We hauled the mail tonight and they knew that we were here. It’s frustrating and disappointing but we’ll move on from it.”

Ben Rhodes finished third for his first top-five since Charlotte, while points leader Johnny Sauter rebounded from a bad pit stop to finish fourth and Noah Gragson completed the top five.

Justin Haley followed last week’s win coming home sixth while Nemechek, Grant Enfinger Austin Hill and Myatt Snider rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Stage 1

Gragson won his third pole of the season and led the field to green for the start of the Overton’s 225 Friday at Chicagoland Speedway.

His lead was short-lived as rookie Dalton Sargeant, who started the race on the front row as well, took the lead on Lap 2 and remained out front for the next 26 laps.

The stage was slowed just one time by caution on Lap 22 after Bo Lemastus spun in Turn 4. He didn’t make any contact and was able to continue. On the ensuing restart, Sargeant spun his tires, which allowed Gragson to move into the lead on Lap 27. 

Gragson led the next seven laps before John Hunter Nemechek made a daring pass on the final lap of the stage to take the win.

Gragson followed in second with Stewart Friesen third and Sargent fourth. Moffitt was fifth with Rhodes, Sauter, Todd Gilliland, Haley and Cody Coughlin rounding out the top 10.

Stage 2

Gragson came out of the pits with the lead on the restart of Stage 2 and remained out front the entire way to win his sixth stage of the season - more than any other driver.

Brett Moffitt followed closely in second with Stage 1 winner Nemechek in third. Friesen and Sauter completed the top five.

Friesen survived contact with Sargeant while racing for fifth-place on Lap 65 sending Sargeant spinning coming out of Turn 2. Sargent, who led 25 laps in Stage 1 was able to continue after losing several laps in the pits.

Matt Crafton was sixth with last week’s race winner Haley seventh and Gilliland eighth. Coughlin and Enfinger rounded out the top 10.

Stage 3

Nemechek took the lead after the round of pit stops and remained out front until Moffitt passed him for the top spot once again on Lap 89 after a five-lap battle for the lead.

Nemechek was able to get back past Moffitt for the lead on Lap 98 and remained out front until the final caution flag of the race was needed when Friesen made contact with Jordan Anderson while running fifth.

This sent him a 25-lap dash to the checkered flag where Moffitt would ultimately claim the victory after Nemechek's misfortune. 

Cla#DriverManufacturerLapsTimeLaps Led
1 16 united_states Brett Moffitt  Toyota 150   17
2 41 united_states Ben Rhodes  Ford 150 5.092  
3 21 united_states Johnny Sauter  Chevrolet 150 5.300  
4 18 united_states Noah Gragson  Toyota 150 10.262 42
5 51 united_states Brandon Jones  Toyota 150 12.414  
6 24 united_states Justin Haley  Chevrolet 150 12.988  
7 8 united_states John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 150 17.355 64
8 98 united_states Grant Enfinger  Ford 150 18.660  
9 02 united_states Austin Hill  Chevrolet 150 20.852  
10 13 united_states Myatt Snider  Ford 149 1 lap  
11 88 united_states Matt Crafton  Ford 149 1 lap  
12 2 united_states Cody Coughlin  Chevrolet 149 1 lap  
13 22 united_states Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 149 1 lap  
14 45 united_states Justin Fontaine  Chevrolet 149 1 lap  
15 54 united_states Bo Lemastus  Toyota 149 1 lap  
16 4 united_states Todd Gilliland  Toyota 148 2 laps  
17 3 united_states Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 148 2 laps  
18 7 united_states Korbin Forrister  Toyota 148 2 laps 2
19 52 united_states Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 148 2 laps  
20 25 united_states Dalton Sargeant  Chevrolet 147 3 laps 24
21 33 united_states Josh Reaume  Chevrolet 147 3 laps  
22 49 united_states Wendell Chavous  Chevrolet 146 4 laps  
23 20 Max Tullman  Chevrolet 146 4 laps  
24 10 united_states Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 138 12 laps 1
25 50 Brian Kaltreider  Chevrolet 98 52 laps  
26 15 united_states Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 51 99 laps  
27 83 Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 45 105 laps  
28 87 united_states Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 29 121 laps  
29 63 united_states J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 22 128 laps  
30 0 united_states Camden Murphy  Chevrolet 11 139 laps  
31 6 united_states Norm Benning  Chevrolet 2 148 laps  
32 74 united_states Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 0 150 laps
