Max Tullman's NASCAR Truck debut moved up to Chicagoland

Max Tullman is going to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut earlier than expected.

Tullman, an IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge veteran that has also made several starts in NASCAR’s K&N Pro series and ARCA, will compete in Friday night’s Overton’s 225 Truck race at Chicagoland Speedway in Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 Chevrolet.

Yurpal.com, an e-commerce platform designed and dedicated to the construction and building materials industry, will serve as the primary sponsor for Tullman’s Truck series debut.

Tullman, 20, was already scheduled to compete for Young’s in the Aug. 26 Truck race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Oct. 13 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to drive for Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Chicagoland,” said Tullman. “Originally, we were only slated to race with Tyler (Young, team principal) for two races, however, the opportunity to race at Chicagoland opened and I was glad we were able to make it happen.”

Tullman is also scheduled to make his seventh ARCA start of the season on Thursday night at Chicagoland with Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

His main goal for his first NASCAR national series start? “I just want to finish the race,” he said.

“I don’t care if it’s first or last, I just want to do a good job for everyone at Yurpal.com and Young’s Motorsports. This is a huge learning curve for me, but I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by great people.”