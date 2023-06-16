Matt Mills joins Kyle Busch Motorsports for two Truck races

Mills, 26, has 19 previous starts in the Truck Series. His best result came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year, finishing 15th.

Mills also has a single NASCAR Cup Series start, finishing 38th at Kansas in 2021. But it is the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he has the most experience. Mills has started 121 Xfinity races, finishing as high as tenth at Daytona Int. Speedway in 2019.

Now, Mills will get an opportunity in some of the best equipment the Truck Series has to offer. He will pilot the KBM truck at Richmond Raceway on July 29 and at The Milwaukee Mile on August 27.

J.F. Electric will serve as the primary sponsor with Utilitra as an associate sponsor as well.

“I’m really excited that KBM is providing me with an opportunity to showcase my abilities driving two races in the No. 51 Silverado,” Mills said in a release from the team. “It makes it even more exciting that Richmond is the first race because I was born about an hour from there and I’ve had some strong runs there in the Xfinity Series, so I couldn’t think of a better track to make my KBM debut at. J.F. Electric has been a long-time supporter, and this wouldn’t be possible without them, Utilitra and Thompson Electric.”

The No. 51 truck has used a variety of drivers over the course of the 2023 season and currently sits fourth in the owner's championship. The only victory so far this year came courtesy of team owner Kyle Busch, who won in Vegas. Jack Wood and William Byron have also driven the truck this year.

“We’re excited to see Matt get behind the wheel of the No. 51 Silverado for two races and thankful to the sponsors that came onboard to make it possible,” said KBM President Mike Verlander. “Brian Pattie (crew chief) and everyone on that team will provide Matt with everything that he needs to get acclimated to our organization quickly and we feel like the tracks that he will be competing at are places where he can be successful.”