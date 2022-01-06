Matt DiBenedetto finds fulltime ride in the NASCAR Truck Series

DiBenedetto, 30, has been full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2015. In 248 starts, he recorded nine top-fives and 31 top-tens with three runner-up finishes.

He most recently drove the famed Wood Brothers No. 21 machine, but was replaced by Harrison Burton for the 2022 season.

DiBenedetto also has 69 starts in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of ninth, but never has he competed at the Truck level.

Now he will compete for the 2022 Truck Series championship with Rackley W.A.R, piloting the No. 25 Chevrolet. The team recorded one top-ten during the 2021 season with Josh Berry behind the wheel.

“I can honestly say that, at this time in my career, I am truly excited," said DiBenedetto. "I feel like I’m going back to my roots in a lot of ways. I love the feeling you immediately get when you talk to Curtis, Willie, Chad; all the guys around this organization. They are all hard-core racers and everyone is extremely dedicated. This opportunity is a blessing to me and I’m really excited to do my part in taking this team to the next level.”

Chad Kendrick will be atop the pit box as the crew chief.

Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen said of the hiring: “We have a lot of great folks around this race shop and in a lot of other places. This will be our second year having an alliance with GMS Racing and we’re really appreciative of all they do for us. We will continue our manufacturer alliance with GM and Chevrolet, and we’re super-thankful for the resources they make available to us. This series is for sure the most competitive out there right now, and we are really fortunate to have excellent partners. We anticipate a big year as we look forward to our first win.”