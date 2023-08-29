Truck title contender Majeski hit with major NASCAR penalty

NASCAR on Tuesday announced it had penalized Majeski and his No. 98 ThorSport Racing team for a violation of the Truck Series rulebook Sections 14.16.A: Wheels and Tires; 14.16.1.A&c Wheel Assembly.

The issue relates to a right-rear tire confiscated from the No. 98 during pre-qualifying inspection last weekend at the Milwaukee Mile.

The team’s crew chief, Joe Shear, has been suspended for the next four races (through Homestead) and fined $25,000.

In addition, the team and driver have both been docked 75 points as well as five playoff points.

The penalty will drop Majeski from second to 10th in the series standings, but he would still advance to the second round of the playoffs by virtue of his win at IRP.

Majeski, who won the opening race in the Truck playoffs Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times over two days at the Milwaukee Mile. As the result of what NASCAR called a “technical infraction,” Shear was ejected from the track on Sunday.

NASCAR also confiscated a right-rear tire off the truck and took it back to its R&D Center in Concord, N.C., for further evaluation. The team was not allowed to add to its tire allotment for the race.

In addition, Majeski had to start the race from the rear served a pass-through penalty on pit road once he had taken the green flag. He finished seventh in the event and didn’t lead a lap.

In the previous two races, Majeski had finished second (Richmond) and first (IRP) and led 347 of the total 450 laps.

Three other Truck teams also were penalized Tuesday:

- The No. 51 truck driven by Matt Mills was found to have an unapproved triangular filler in pre-qualifying inspection. The team and driver were docked 10 points.

- The No. 41 and 42 trucks both had one improperly installed lug nut found in post-race inspection and the crew chief for each team was fined $2,500.