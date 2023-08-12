Majeski dominates in IRP Truck win; SVG finishes 19th

The first two wins of Majeski’s career came in last season’s playoffs, which helped him advance to the Championship 4 at Phoenix.

On Friday night, Majeski used a dominating performance at Indianapolis Raceway Park to overpower his competition and cruise to a 3.422-second win over Christian Eckes and pick up his first victory of the 2023 season.

The victory sends Majeski and his No. 98 ThorSport Racing Ford team in the second round of the series playoffs regardless of his performance in the next two races.

Majeski, 28, led twice for 179 of the 200 laps. He also collected both stage wins.

“Man, that was awesome. How about that, Indy?” Majeski said. “It’s so cool. I’m just so proud of everybody. Obviously, a heartbreaking loss last week at Richmond but we win and lose as a team.

“Proud of the effort but this is just the start of our playoff run.”

Layne Riggs finished third, Carson Hocevar fourth and reigning series champion Zane Smith was fifth.

Completing the top-10 were William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Matt Crafton and Matt DiBenedetto.

Three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, making his series debut and first NASCAR start on an oval track, started 28th and finished 19, the first truck one lap down. He ran as high as 15th at one point in the race.

Van Gisbergen is also competing in Sunday’s Cup race for Trackhouse Racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Stage 1

After a back-and-forth battle with Heim, Majeski finally cleared him and cruised to the almost 4-second win in Stage 1. Eckes was third, Riggs was fourth and Jake Garcia rounded out the top five.

After starting the race 28th, van Gisbergen cracked the top 20 just as the first 60-lap stage came to an end.

Stage 2

Majeski claimed the Stage 2 win under caution over Heim as a spin by Chris Hacker with three laps remaining placed the race under caution. Grant Enfinger was second, Eckes third and Hocevar rounded out the top five.

Van Gisbergen received the free pass under the caution and returned to the lead lap.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap trucks all pit with Majeski once again the first off pit road. Heim was penalized for a safety violation and Enfinger had to pit a second time for a loose wheel, which sent both to the rear of the field.

Majeski led Smith and Sawalich on the restart with 73 laps remaining.

As Tanner Gray attempted to return to pit road to serve a penalty for a restart violation, Dean Thompson spun in Turn 3 and was then hit broadside by Spencer Boyd.

The incident set up a restart with 60 laps remaining in the race, but Majeski remained in command.

Landen Lewis got into Hailie Deegan shortly five laps after the restart and sent Deegan’s No. 13 truck hard into the wall. Majeski still led the way on the ensuing restart.

With 10 laps to go, Majeski maintained a sizeable advantage over Eckes and Riggs, who had moved into third.