IndyCar driver Louis Foster reacts after wild NASCAR debut
The IndyCar driver was in contention for a top ten finish before a late-race incident
Louis Foster, Freedom Racing Enterprises
Photo by: Jaiden Tripi via Getty Images
Full-time IndyCar driver Louis Foster decided to try something very different during an off-weekend, taking on NASCAR for the first time.
The 22-year-old British driver was piloting the No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park.
Foster started 26th in his Truck debut, and drove all the way up to 12th before a pit road speeding violation. He then drove through the field again, nearly reaching the top ten when he had to make an unscheduled pit stop to clean grass from the radiator.
By the end of the chaotic race, he was as high as sixth and in perfect position to secure a top ten, only to get spun out with a couple of laps remaining. He crossed the finish line in 21st. Here's what Foster had to say after the race:
Foster now heads back to IndyCar where the two-time Indy 500 starter drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. His next race is at Nashville Superspeedway on July 19, with the 2024 Indy NXT champion hoping to improve upon his career-best finish of seventh.
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