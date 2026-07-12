Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Truck Lime Rock

IndyCar driver Louis Foster reacts after wild NASCAR debut

The IndyCar driver was in contention for a top ten finish before a late-race incident

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Louis Foster, Freedom Racing Enterprises

Louis Foster, Freedom Racing Enterprises

Photo by: Jaiden Tripi via Getty Images

Full-time IndyCar driver Louis Foster decided to try something very different during an off-weekend, taking on NASCAR for the first time.

The 22-year-old British driver was piloting the No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park.

Foster started 26th in his Truck debut, and drove all the way up to 12th before a pit road speeding violation. He then drove through the field again, nearly reaching the top ten when he had to make an unscheduled pit stop to clean grass from the radiator.

By the end of the chaotic race, he was as high as sixth and in perfect position to secure a top ten, only to get spun out with a couple of laps remaining. He crossed the finish line in 21st. Here's what Foster had to say after the race:

 

Foster now heads back to IndyCar where the two-time Indy 500 starter drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. His next race is at Nashville Superspeedway on July 19, with the 2024 Indy NXT champion hoping to improve upon his career-best finish of seventh.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Thomas Annunziata hospitalized after NASCAR Truck fire

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'golden ticket' message for JRM's young NASCAR stars

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Atlanta II
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'golden ticket' message for JRM's young NASCAR stars

Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most iconic NASCAR moments at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most iconic NASCAR moments at Atlanta

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

IndyCar driver Louis Foster reacts after wild NASCAR debut

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Lime Rock
IndyCar driver Louis Foster reacts after wild NASCAR debut

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'golden ticket' message for JRM's young NASCAR stars

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Atlanta II
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s 'golden ticket' message for JRM's young NASCAR stars

Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most iconic NASCAR moments at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most iconic NASCAR moments at Atlanta

Marc Marquez sets fitness target for upcoming MotoGP summer break

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Marc Marquez sets fitness target for upcoming MotoGP summer break