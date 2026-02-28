Layne Riggs wins first NASCAR Truck street race in memorable finish
Riggs fended off two ThorSport trucks while stretching the fuel tank and winning on the streets of St. Petersburg
Layne Riggs in Victory Lane, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Layne Riggs captured the checkered flag in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series' first street course race, winning at St. Petersburg as part of IndyCar's opening weekend.
Riggs had to hold off Ben Rhodes and then Ty Majeski in the final laps, while also worrying about how much fuel he had in the tank for his #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford.
"First thing I'm going to say, thank you to Joey Hand," said Riggs in Victory Lane. "I know he's watching at home. A road course guy -- he's the man. He helped me so much. We've been working on this racetrack in the simulator at Ford Racing since December. I really, really wanted to get my first win on a road course. The short track guy from Bahama, North Carolina, won at St. Pete, can you believe it? I've really been trying to perfect my craft. I feel like I've been close in the road courses. Just a big shout out to everybody at Front Row Motorsports ... I literally said, ‘I just want to win a road course, just to show I'm not just that short track guy’.”
Riggs appeared to have plenty of fuel for post-race burnouts, but he was shaking the truck throughout the final lap. He had this to say bout the fuel situation: "It sputtered with about to eight to go. The pickup on these trucks are on the left side, so every time that I would turn to the left, the fuel would slosh away. So the whole time I was just trying to get it to go. Not knowing, trying to manage your gap. Thank you to Ben [Rhodes] and Ty [Majeski]. They ran me pretty clean. I know that last corner, Ty probably could have cleaned me out if he wanted to. We were so close there. What an awesome feeling.”
Majeski finished second, Rhodes third, Chandler Smith fourth, and Kaden Honeycutt fifth. Landen Lewis, Andrés Pérez, Daniel Hemric, Colin Braun, and James Hinchcliffe filled out the remainder of the top ten.
Stage 1
Track view
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
It was a clean opening lap with Connor Mosack leading the way. The first caution came soon after though, as Justin Haley spun off the nose of Stewart Friesen and couldn't get back rolling.
Rhodes took the lead on the restart, but Mosack remained close throughout most of the stage.
Behind them, Dario Franchitti wheel-hopped into Turn 1 and door-slammed Hinchcliffe, causing some fender damage to Hinch's ride, but both drivers avoided an actual crash.
Later, Tanner Gray spun into the tire pack, but got back rolling without the need for a yellow.
Rhodes went on to win the stage ahead of Mosack, Lewis, C. Smith, Ruggiero, Franchitti, Riggs, Ankrum, Honeycutt, and Perez.
Stage 2
Rhodes held the lead on the restart, while Mosack struggled to keep pace after choosing not to take fresh tires in non-competitive pit stops during the stage break. He got shuffled back several positions with C. Smith taking second.
The caution flew as Adam Andretti crashed due to contact, involving Christian Eckes and another truck. The team went to work, taking a sledge-hammer to the back of Andretti's truck as Uncle Mario looked on from the pit box.
On the restart, the field fanned out three-wide for the lead with the FRM trucks surging through. Smith took the lead, but teammate Riggs challenged him in the closing laps of the stage. He made a bold move to the inside, battling for several corners with Riggs ultimately prevailing.
Hinchcliffe made his way up to seventh before falling through the field after missing a corner. Frankie Muniz also went to pit road with an issue, costing him multiple laps.
Riggs went on to win the stage over Smith, Lewis, Majeski, Rhodes, Ruggiero, Ankrum, Francitti, Enfinger, and Perez.
Stage 3
Riggs held the lead on the restart while Majeski moving up into second, splitting the FRM teammates.
Back in the field, it was a lot of contact throughout the run as drivers muscled each other out of the way. Some notable moments included when Lewis threw a block on Ankrum, who sustained big fender damage as he hit the back of Lewis' truck. Cole Butcher and Kris Wright went for single-truck spins in Turn 1, while a stalled Derek White is what finally triggered a caution flag.
In the next restart, Ruggiero spun from sixth place while Hinchcliffe went for a spin back in 20th. Nathan Nicholson and Mini Tyrrell also slammed the wall on the restart, causing major damage to the right-front of both trucks. However, the caution only flew for White as he once again stalled on track.
Majeski got the lead on the restart, but it was short-lived as he ran wide in the final corner, touching the tire pack and tearing through the grass. He rejoined in sixth place.
Franchitti, who was running inside the top ten all day, made an unscheduled pit stop with a steering issue.
Despite running off the course, Majeski quickly marched back through the top five. Rhodes closed in as Riggs navigated slower traffic, and almost got alongside. Majeski then got his turn, passing Rhodes and getting right to Riggs' back bumper on the final lap.
For Riggs, this is his sixth win in the Truck Series, and his first on a road/street course.
RACE
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|1
|
L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|80
|
2:12'27.889
|4
|70
|2
|T. Majeski ThorSport Racing
|88
|Ford
|80
|
+0.879
2:12'28.768
|0.879
|5
|42
|3
|B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing
|99
|Ford
|80
|
+1.887
2:12'29.776
|1.008
|5
|50
|4
|
C. Smith Front Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|80
|
+5.504
2:12'33.393
|3.617
|5
|49
|5
|
K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage
|11
|Toyota
|80
|
+5.858
2:12'33.747
|0.354
|5
|34
|6
|
L. Lewis Niece Motorsports
|45
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+15.776
2:12'43.665
|9.918
|5
|47
|7
|
A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
|44
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+18.609
2:12'46.498
|2.833
|5
|32
|8
|D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|19
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+19.057
2:12'46.946
|0.448
|8
|29
|9
|C. Braun Kaulig Racing
|25
|RAM
|80
|
+22.150
2:12'50.039
|3.093
|5
|28
|10
|J. Hinchcliffe Spire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+23.080
2:12'50.969
|0.930
|6
|27
|11
|
B. Maier Niece Motorsports
|4
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+28.425
2:12'56.314
|5.345
|5
|26
|12
|J. Haley Kaulig Racing
|16
|RAM
|80
|
+30.038
2:12'57.927
|1.613
|6
|25
|13
|
C. Mosack Spire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+34.489
2:13'02.378
|4.451
|6
|33
|14
|
C. Butcher ThorSport Racing
|13
|Ford
|80
|
+38.047
2:13'05.936
|3.558
|6
|23
|15
|C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|91
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+39.529
2:13'07.418
|1.482
|9
|22
|16
|
T. Reif Niece Motorsports
|42
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+44.933
2:13'12.822
|5.404
|6
|21
|17
|
D. Dye Kaulig Racing
|10
|RAM
|80
|
+47.434
2:13'15.323
|2.501
|5
|20
|18
|
J. Garcia ThorSport Racing
|98
|Ford
|80
|
+47.465
2:13'15.354
|0.031
|6
|19
|19
|K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|81
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+58.859
2:13'26.748
|11.394
|5
|18
|20
|T. Gray TRICON Garage
|15
|Toyota
|80
|
+1'12.235
2:13'40.124
|13.376
|7
|17
|21
|
C. Fartuch Reaume Brothers Racing
|2
|Ford
|80
|
+1'14.373
2:13'42.262
|2.138
|4
|16
|22
|G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|80
|
+1'16.185
2:13'44.074
|1.812
|5
|17
|23
|
A. Andretti TRICON Garage
|5
|Toyota
|80
|
+1'21.832
2:13'49.721
|5.647
|7
|14
|24
|
B. Queen Kaulig Racing
|12
|RAM
|80
|
+1'22.128
2:13'50.017
|0.296
|4
|13
|25
|
G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage
|17
|Toyota
|79
|
+1 Lap
2:12'40.886
|1 Lap
|7
|23
|26
|S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing
|52
|Toyota
|79
|
+1 Lap
2:12'56.126
|15.240
|7
|11
|27
|
D. Franchitti TRICON Garage
|1
|Toyota
|79
|
+1 Lap
2:13'45.210
|49.084
|5
|18
|28
|
M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
|14
|RAM
|77
|
+3 Laps
2:12'31.880
|2 Laps
|8
|9
|29
|
L. Jackson Reaume Brothers Racing
|22
|Ford
|75
|
+5 Laps
2:13'14.889
|2 Laps
|7
|8
|30
|
F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing
|33
|Ford
|74
|
+6 Laps
2:13'44.123
|1 Lap
|5
|7
|31
|T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing
|18
|Chevrolet
|70
|
+10 Laps
2:12'44.030
|4 Laps
|9
|13
|32
|T. Hill Hill Motorsports
|56
|Toyota
|63
|
+17 Laps
2:11'43.062
|7 Laps
|6
|5
|33
|
D. Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
|26
|Chevrolet
|62
|
+18 Laps
1:48'41.077
|1 Lap
|8
|4
|Accident
|34
|
N. Nicholson Freedom Racing Enterprises
|76
|Chevrolet
|55
|
+25 Laps
1:34'25.686
|7 Laps
|7
|3
|Accident
|35
|D. White Motorsports Business Management
|69
|Ford
|52
|
+28 Laps
1:36'05.451
|3 Laps
|7
|2
|Fuel pump
|36
|
W. Slimp Halmar Friesen Racing
|62
|Toyota
|15
|
+65 Laps
26'44.396
|37 Laps
|3
|1
|Power steering
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
'Faith' not 'luck' focus of Chandler Smith NASCAR Truck Daytona win
Chandler Smith wins Daytona Truck race in unreal four-wide finish
Noah Gragson's Daytona 500 qualifying lap disallowed for using banned tactic
Latest news
Layne Riggs wins first NASCAR Truck street race in memorable finish
Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain
Will Colton Herta make it to Formula 1?
Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments