Layne Riggs to run NASCAR Trucks full-time with FRM
Layne Riggs will compete for the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series championship, driving for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) in a multi-year deal.
Riggs, 21, made his NASCAR Truck debut in 2022, finishing seventh in his very first race. He's contested five more Truck races since then, finishing as high as third at IRP earlier this year.
He also made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2023, running three races with Kaulig Racing and finishing as high as tenth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Layne Riggs, Kaulig Racing, Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro
Riggs' career includes several seasons in the CARS Late Model Tour, where he has six victories.
He'll now drive the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, vacated by Zane Smith as he moves up to the Cup Series. Smith won six races with FRM, as well as the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series title.
"I’m really thankful for this opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with one of the best teams in the sport," said Riggs in a release from the team. "I've dedicated my life for an opportunity like this, and I'm incredibly appreciative of Bob [Jenkins] and everyone at Front Row for providing me the opportunity to take my next step in my racing career.”
The Bahama, North Carolina native is the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. The elder Riggs started over 200 Cup races between 2004 and 2013, and won multiple races at both the Xfinity (4) and Truck (5) Series level.
FRM will reveal its partners for Riggs' rookie campaign at a later date. Dylan Cappello will lead the No. 38 team as its crew chief.
"I really appreciate Layne’s dedication to his education while also competing at the highest levels," commented Bob Jenkins, owner at FRM. "That comes from great parenting and a sense of dedication from Layne. We’ve already seen a lot of potential in Layne and he’s a perfect fit for our program to develop him into a national series NASCAR winner.”
Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega
Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Talladega
McDowell hopes to avoid "desperation" in NASCAR Cup playoffs
McDowell hopes to avoid "desperation" in NASCAR Cup playoffs McDowell hopes to avoid "desperation" in NASCAR Cup playoffs
McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race
McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race McDowell holds off Elliott to win NASCAR Indy RC Cup race
Latest news
FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut
FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut FIA opens up on "unsustainable" deficit it has been fighting to cut
Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness
Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in total darkness
Interview: How F1 sponsorship reflects the changing face of the audience
Interview: How F1 sponsorship reflects the changing face of the audience Interview: How F1 sponsorship reflects the changing face of the audience
Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance
Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance Red Bull: 20kg weight purge for "cut and shut" RB19 was key to F1 2023 dominance
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.