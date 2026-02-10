Skip to main content

NASCAR Truck Daytona

Kyle Busch to run maximum allowed Truck races with Spire in 2026

The winningest driver in NASCAR Truck Series history will hope to add a few more checkered flags to his collection in 2026

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Spire Motorsports has confirmed that two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will run eight NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races with the organization this year. Fellow Cup drivers Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar will also be running a large chunk of the NCTS schedule alongside their Sunday duties.

Busch, 40, has more wins than any other driver in the history of the Truck Series. In addition to 63 Cup and 102 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series wins, he also has 67 Truck wins.

His most recent win came in a dramatic photo finish at Atlanta last year, driving for Spire Motorsports. He will run eight Truck races this year with the team in the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado, and HendrickCars.com will back the effort. 

“I’m excited that after NASCAR amended the ‘Kyle Busch rule’ that I was able to work it out with Jeff (Dickerson, owner), Brian (Pattie, crew chief) and everyone at Spire Motorsports to increase my race count up to the eight that are allowed this year,” Busch said in a release from the team.

“With the schedule we’ve put together, the majority of the tracks I’m fortunate to have a lot of wins at but there are also a few that I haven’t won at yet in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and will be looking to add to the win list. I’m looking forward to going out each and every race, giving it all we can to get Mr. H, HendrickCars.com and the other partners that will fill out the schedule to Victory Lane.”

KB's 2026 NCTS schedule

EchoPark Speedway [Atlanta] ( February 21)

Bristol Motor Speedway (April 10)

Texas Motor Speedway (May 1)

Dover Motor Speedway (May 15)

Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 22)

Nashville Superspeedway (May 29)

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 18)

Richmond Raceway (August 14)

