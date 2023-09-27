Kyle Busch sells Truck team to Spire Motorsports

The purchase includes Rowdy Manufacturing’s chassis building operation and CNC machine shop, as well as the 77,000-square-foot facility that houses Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) and Rowdy Manufacturing in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has been in operation since 2010, winning a total of 100 races in the Truck Series.

Kyle Busch himself delivered the organization its 100th win earlier this year at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Zariz Transport Chevrolet Silverado celebrates his win Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The team won the 2015 and 2017 drivers' championships with Erik Jones and later Christopher Bell. Several former KBM drivers have gone on to have successful careers in the Cup Series.

KBM also briefly competed in the Xfinity Series, winning once with Kyle's older brother Kurt Busch behind the wheel.

After Busch's shock exit from Joe Gibbs Racing, his Truck Series team also moved away from Toyota and joined Chevrolet for the 2023 season . It's been a difficult year for the team with no driver besides Busch himself managing to find Victory Lane.

“When we started the Truck Series team back in 2010, I never imagined that we would be able to win 100 races with 18 different drivers and that one day I’d be racing in the Cup Series alongside so many of the drivers that I once mentored at KBM,” said Busch in a press release. “I owe a lot of gratitude to so many people, starting with Samantha and my family for believing in this dream that I had. It took countless hours by so many amazing people to make KBM the winningest team in Truck Series history. I will always appreciate everyone that walked through the doors and gave their all to make this such a successful organization. Not only has it been the people that were employed here, but it’s also the families that supported them while they worked long hours and traveled on the weekend sacrificing time at home and missing family events. And I certainly can’t say enough thanks to Toyota for the first 13 years of support and to Chevrolet for stepping up to the plate this year. Due to their commitment and that of our great sponsors, we’ve been able to compete at the highest levels and hang a lot of banners.

“I’m at a different point in my life now than I was back in 2010. My family has grown, my Cup Series team changed this year and our son’s racing schedule has become as demanding as my own. It’s important to me to be able to spend more time with my family and my No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing. It’ll be hard to walk away from the amazing facility that we’ve built. I’ll miss walking the shop floor talking with our employees, hosting our fan days in the lobby and spending countless hours there ensuring its success. However, I know at this point in my life and in my career that this is the correct decision.”

He concluded: “I’m confident that our assets and employees are in good hands moving forward. I don’t see the winning ways changing at all. I’ve known the Spire guys for a long time and their recent investments in NASCAR show their commitment to success.”

Spire's rapid expansion

Spire Motorsports, which currently fields two full-time Cup teams, has been making big moves in recent months.

In July, they announced a new multi-year sponsorship deal with Gainbridge. Earlier this month, they bought a charter from Live Fast Motorsports with their sights set on expansion in 2024. Trackhouse Racing signed Zane Smith, who they will loan to Spire next year.

The team made its Truck Series debut last year, running select races. They've already won twice in just 20 starts. William Byron won at Martinsville in 2022, and Kyle Larson won at North Wilkesboro earlier this year.

Spire said of the deal: "Spire Motorsports has tremendous respect for Kyle and Samantha Busch, their staff and everything they’ve built and accomplished at KBM over the years. They created a record-setting, championship-winning race team. Those accomplishments can’t be overstated."

Details regarding the 2024 driver lineup have yet to be released.