Kyle Busch takes 50th NASCAR Truck win at home in Las Vegas

Kyle Busch won Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but he got some unexpected assists from lapped traffic.

Twice in the final 25 laps of the Stratosphere 200, Brett Moffitt ran into problems with lapped traffic, including one incident on Lap 109 that cost him the lead.

The second incident occurred when Moffitt was trying to run down Busch with four laps remaining and the lapped truck of Norm Benning cost Moffitt a spot on the track.

NASCAR subsequently black-flagged Benning, but the damage was done.

Busch easily held off Johnny Sauter for the win – the 50th of his career and second in the series at his hometown track.

Moffitt ended up third, Grant Enfinger finished fourth and Stewart Friesen completed the top-five – his third top-five finish of his career.

“It’s pretty awesome. It’s a great team, everybody at Kyle Busch Motorsports,” Busch said in Victory Lane. “It was really, really fast. I felt like we were struggling a little bit on the long run but we were making it better at every pit stop.

“It’s all defense. When we had that long run, I felt like if (Moffitt) and I stayed in a good enough line we would just drive away from everybody. The draft kind of helped us get away from everybody.

“I was hoping we could just get away but it was too short of a run at the end to do that. When you get out front and strung out like that, I tried to pass (Moffitt) but there was nothing I could do.”

Moffitt and Sauter are now tied for the series points lead.

“I’ve never been so mad finishing third in my life,” Moffitt said, clearly disgruntled with the lapped traffic. “We’re coming upon these guys 30 mph faster and they don’t get out of the way. It was uncalled for and someone is going to get hurt.”

Stage 2

Friesen claimed the lead on Lap 43 with a three-wide move and held off a charge from Snider to earn the Stage 2 victory.

Myatt Snider got around Busch on the final lap of the segment to take the runner-up position. Busch was third, Ben Rhodes fourth and Moffitt completed the top-five.

The last time Friesen won a stage was in the Truck race on the dirt last summer at Eldora Speedway.

Enfinger elected not to pit during the break between Stages 1 and 2 and held the lead entering the second segment.

Busch, who stopped only for gas, moved out front on Lap 38.

Friesen made a three-wide move for the lead on Lap 43 – diving below the white line – to take over the top spot.

NASCAR black-flagged Tommy Regan during the stage for failure to meet the minimum speed.

Stage 1

Noah Gragson powered into the lead on Lap 22 and remained out front to claim the stage victory, leading a KBM sweep of the top three positions.

Gragson’s teammates, Spencer Davis and Busch, finished second and third, respectively, while Friesen was fourth and teammate Snider completed the top-five.

Early in the race, both Mike Senica and Benning were black-flagged by NASCAR for failure to meet the minimum speed.

Justin Marks spun off Turn 4 on Lap 14 to bring out the first caution of the race. Friesen elected to remain on the track and took over the lead followed by Gragson and Sauter.

The No. 88 Ford of Matt Crafton had to start the race from the rear of the field after making unapproved adjustments between qualifying and the race. He had moved into the top 10 by the end of Stage 1.

Right before the start of the second stage, Crafton was forced to take his truck to the garage saying he had lost power.