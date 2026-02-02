Skip to main content

NASCAR Truck

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

The ambitious effort marks the return of Ram to the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time in over a decade

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kaulig Racing Ram announcement

Kaulig Racing Ram announcement

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Kaulig Racing is set to become the anchor factory team for Ram as the Stellantis brand returns to NASCAR for the first time since the 2012 season.

They will have five trucks, featuring Brenden Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley as full-time drivers. The fourth truck will feature a rotating cast of all-star drivers beginning with Tony Stewart, while the fifth truck will be awarded to the winner of the RAM: Race For The Seat competition that is currently airing.

And while we still don't officially know the complete driver lineup because of that, we now know the crew chiefs for each entry.

Dan Stillman will partner with Daniel Dye and the No. 10 truck. This veteran has worked 61 Cup races as a crew chief with various teams,  267 O'Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) races, and 62 Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) races. He has five wins as a crew chief in NOAPS, ending the 2009 season as the championship runner-up with Carl Edwards.

Eddie Pardue will partner with reigning ARCA Menards Series champion Brenden Queen in the No. 12 truck, working 33 Cup races, 384 NOAPS races, and 22 Truck races. He is also a proven winner in the O'Reilly Series, earning three wins during the 2009 season. Pardue also worked with Queen at Kaulig in a handful of O'Reilly races during the 2025 season.

Mike Hillman Jr. will partner with Justin Haley in the No. 16 truck, and is a second-generation crew chief. He has worked as a crew chief in 14 Cup races, 82 NOAPS races, but an impressive 438 Truck races. That includes 23 wins and two championships. He won the 2006 and 2010 titles with Todd Bodine as the driver.

Bruce Cook will lead the driver who wins the RAM: Race For The Seat competition in the No. 14, and Alex Yontz will work with the rotating driver roster in the all-star No. 25 truck.

Cook has 134 NOAPS races and 122 NCTS races as a crew chief, which includes one O'Reilly win and six Truck wins all during the 2011 season. Yontz has 217 O'Reilly races under his belt, all with Kaulig Racing so he will be in a familiar position in 2026 -- just a different series. Nine of Kaulig's NOAPS victories came with Yontz atop the pit box, and with four different drivers.

