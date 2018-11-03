Sign in
NASCAR Truck / Texas II / Race report

Justin Haley takes dramatic NASCAR Truck win at Texas

Justin Haley takes dramatic NASCAR Truck win at Texas
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
45m ago

Justin Haley snagged a final four spot and the race win in dramatic fashion at Texas Motor Speedway Friday.

Justin Haley, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Fraternal Order Of Eagles
Justin Haley, GMS Racing, Chevrolet Silverado Fraternal Order Of Eagles
Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra JBL/SiriusXM
Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra JBL/SiriusXM

Todd Gilliland was out front for the final stage of the 147-lap playoff race, but after being harassed for several laps, Stewart Friesen overtook him for the lead on Lap 109. However, a speeding penalty during his final pit stop allowed Gilliland to reclaim control with a 4+ second lead over Haley.

Gilliland appeared to have secured his maiden win until a dramatic turn of events on the white flag lap. The KBM driver ran out of fuel down the backstretch, allowing Haley to slip by and snag the victory for himself, launching him directly into the Championship 4 at Homestead.

Ben Rhodes finished second over eight seconds behind Haley, Brett Moffitt third and a frustrated Gilliland down in fourth. Austin Hill scored a career-best result of fifth, followed by Harrison Burton, Jesse Little, Friesen, Matt Crafton and Noah Gragson.

Stage 1

Johnny Sauter led the way from pole position, but was passed by Friesen on the second lap of the race. One lap later, the first caution flag of the night flew when Bo LaMastus backed his truck into the wall.

Racing resumed on Lap 7 and it quickly became a three-wide fight for the lead with Justin Haley prevailing over Gragson and Friesen.

Sauter then fell off the pace and was forced to make an unscheduled pit stop due to a cut tire.

David Gilliland worked his way up to second in the early going, only to pound the wall out of Turn 2 and force another yellow. 

The next green-flag run didn't last long as Codie Rohrbaugh spun back in the pack.

With nine laps to go in the stage, Sheldon Creed was able to get around Haley for the race lead, but Haley snatched it back two laps later. With four laps to go in the stage, Rohrbaugh spun again and the stage ended behind the pace car.

Haley took the stage win ahead of Creed, Friesen, Crafton, Moffitt, Gragson, Grant Enfinger, Rhodes, Ross Chastain and Gilliland.

Stage 2

The second stage got underway with a new cast of characters up front with Myatt Snider leading the way after pitting prior to the stage break. Soon after, a multi-track wreck break out involving Sauter, Gragson, Tyler Young, Cody Roper and Joe Nemechek.

The race resumed on Lap 50 but would go yellow again when Creed wrecked and found the outside wall. He would then bring out the seventh caution of the race after another incident with his wounded truck.

Snider's strategy worked out and he hung on for the stage win ahead of Austin Hill, Haley, Enfinger, Crafton, Moffitt, Tyler Dippel, Brennan Poole, Gilliland and Nemechek.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Laps Led
1 24 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 147   33
2 41 United States Ben Rhodes  Ford 147 8.133 2
3 16 United States Brett Moffitt  Toyota 147 12.135  
4 4 United States Todd Gilliland  Toyota 147 13.499 60
5 02 United States Austin Hill  Chevrolet 147 18.498  
6 51 United States Harrison Burton  Toyota 147 18.912  
7 97 Jesse Little  Ford 147 19.584  
8 52 United States Stewart Friesen  Chevrolet 147 19.910 12
9 88 United States Matt Crafton  Ford 147 19.911  
10 18 United States Noah Gragson  Toyota 147 20.017 2
11 21 United States Johnny Sauter  Chevrolet 147 20.602 1
12 98 United States Grant Enfinger  Ford 146 9.480  
13 13 United States Myatt Snider  Ford 146 1 lap 35
14 25 Tyler Dippel  Chevrolet 146 1 lap  
15 35 United States Brennan Poole  Toyota 146 1 lap  
16 22 United States Austin Wayne Self  Chevrolet 145 2 laps  
17 9 Codie Rohrbaugh  Ford 145 2 laps  
18 8 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 145 2 laps  
19 45 United States Justin Fontaine  Chevrolet 145 2 laps  
20 49 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 143 4 laps  
21 20 United States Tanner Thorson  Chevrolet 143 4 laps  
22 15 United States Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 138 9 laps  
23 83 Bayley Currey  Chevrolet 134 13 laps  
24 10 United States Jennifer Jo Cobb  Chevrolet 134 13 laps  
25 2 United States Sheldon Creed  Chevrolet 133 14 laps 2
26 38 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 112 35 laps  
27 12 United States Tyler Young  Chevrolet 40 107 laps  
28 04 Cory Roper  Ford 40 107 laps  
29 3 United States Jordan Anderson  Chevrolet 30 117 laps  
30 17 United States David Gilliland  Toyota 14 133 laps  
31 87 United States Timmy Hill  Chevrolet 5 142 laps  
32 54 Bo Lemastus  Toyota 2 145 laps  
Fanatics to bring early end to its deal selling NASCAR merchandise

Fanatics to bring early end to its deal selling NASCAR merchandise
About this article

Series NASCAR Truck
Event Texas II
Drivers Todd Gilliland , Justin Haley
Teams GMS Racing
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Race report

