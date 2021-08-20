Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks
NASCAR Truck / Gateway Preview

John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"

By:

John Hunter Nemechek is in the best position of his career to win his first NASCAR national series championship this season and he doesn’t plan to squander it.

John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"

Nemechek, 24, is the top seed entering the Camping World Truck Series playoffs Friday night when they kickoff at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

Driving in his first season for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Nemechek has led more laps (487), has more wins (five) and more playoff points (49) than another other contender but doesn’t intend to take anything for granted.

“It’s definitely nice to be called the favorite, but at the same time, just because we are called the favorite doesn’t mean that we stop working. There is a lot of work, a lot of detailed work, a lot of execution, a lot of optimizations from week in and week out, studying, a lot of things that go in to making you the favorite,” Nemechek said.

“For us, we are humble. We want to continue to win races and for myself, I’ve been the underdog (in the past). I’ve had that mindset, and now we are kind of the favorite going into it. We have to go perform. We can’t beat ourselves.

“We’ve had the championship mindset from the first race of the year, and now we are going to continue to do so. We’ve got to win when it counts.”

John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Mobil 1

John Hunter Nemechek, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra Mobil 1

Photo by: Patrick Savage / NKP / Motorsport Images

Nemechek has more wins this season than any other driver, including his boss, the Truck series’ all-time wins leader Kyle Busch.

In the five races Busch was also to run this season, he won twice and finished second in the other three – each time to Nemechek.

Even with that kind of impressive performance, Nemechek knows there were times this season when he and his No. 4 Toyota team could have improved.

“There have really been three races that stand out that we haven’t ran good at. Circuit of the Americas, Nashville, Knoxville. Well, four really, including Bristol dirt,” he said. “Luckily, we have that road course out of the way, the two dirt races out of the way, and Nashville is kind of unique in its own way.

“For myself, just can’t make mistakes, can’t speed on pit road. I’ve got to optimize restarts, pick and choose my battles when we need to and go and win races. We don’t want to make anyone mad.

“We don’t want to make anyone wreck us or put ourselves in a position to do so, at least on purpose. For us, it’s going out and having that championship mindset to go and compete every single week and do the best that we can.”

Gateway is as good a track as any for Nemechek to kick off his title run.

He won at the track in 2017, leading 46 laps, including the final six, on his way to picking up what was then his fourth win of his career.

In four career starts at the track, he was a win, has led 100 laps and owns two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

“I really enjoy going to Gateway, you use quite a bit of break there, you shift some and I would call it a big short track. We start second, so we have to try and get the lead early and try to lead every lap and win the race,” Nemechek said.

“That’s what we are set out to do and with no traditional pit stops this week (because it’s a standalone race) and being stage breaks like we’ve done on the dirt side of things, we are going to have to go and race your way to the front.

“There is no pit strategy, you have to go and have the fastest truck and I believe that we can do that out of Kyle Busch Motorsports.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks

Previous article

Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine

14 h
2
IndyCar

Hy-Vee to back third full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in ’22

2 h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

1 d
4
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota

4 h
5
World Superbike

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

14 h
Latest news
John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"
NSTR

John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"

3m
Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks
NSTR

Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks

Aug 18, 2021
Austin Hill wins regular season NASCAR Truck Series finale at the Glen
Video Inside
NSTR

Austin Hill wins regular season NASCAR Truck Series finale at the Glen

Aug 7, 2021
2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
NSTR

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

Aug 7, 2021
Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen
ARCA

Corey Heim bests Ty Gibbs for ARCA win at Watkins Glen

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
Austin Hill wins weather-shortened race at Watkins Glen 00:46
NASCAR Truck
Aug 7, 2021

Austin Hill wins weather-shortened race at Watkins Glen

A Watkins Glen win for Austin Hill 01:25
NASCAR Truck
Aug 7, 2021

A Watkins Glen win for Austin Hill

Austin Hill after winning at Knoxville: ‘This is so awesome’ 01:32
NASCAR Truck
Jul 10, 2021

Austin Hill after winning at Knoxville: ‘This is so awesome’

‘Big One’ breaks out on Trucks’ overtime restart at Knoxville 01:15
NASCAR Truck
Jul 10, 2021

‘Big One’ breaks out on Trucks’ overtime restart at Knoxville

John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win 01:26
NASCAR Truck
Jun 26, 2021

John Hunter Nemechek battles Kyle Busch in closing laps to get Pocono win

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks Gateway
NASCAR Truck

Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers Indianapolis
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR restores more COVID protocols to protect drivers

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017

John Hunter Nemechek More from
John Hunter Nemechek
John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops Busch for Pocono Truck win

Nemechek tops Busch in wreck-marred Richmond Truck race Richmond
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Nemechek tops Busch in wreck-marred Richmond Truck race

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek tops boss Kyle Busch for Vegas Truck win

Kyle Busch Motorsports More from
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM
NASCAR Truck

Chandler Smith to compete for 2021 NASCAR Truck title with KBM

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season
NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM for 2021 Truck season

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NASCAR Truck

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

Trending Today

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA needs "to be all over" F1 teams collaborating - Alpine

Hy-Vee to back third full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in ’22
IndyCar IndyCar

Hy-Vee to back third full-time Rahal Letterman Lanigan car in ’22

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Kobayashi grabs pole again for #7 Toyota

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding makes sensational BMW World Superbike switch

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'
IndyCar IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

Latest news

John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

John Hunter Nemechek biggest fear? "We can't beat ourselves"

Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Ben Rhodes: "Everyone is racing a little bit dirtier" in Trucks

Austin Hill wins regular season NASCAR Truck Series finale at the Glen
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

Austin Hill wins regular season NASCAR Truck Series finale at the Glen

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck

2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoff grid is set

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.