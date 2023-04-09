Joey Logano wins caution-filled Bristol Dirt Truck race

Listen to this article

Logano, who won the inaugural Cup Series dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in 2021, earned a victory on the same track in Trucks on Saturday night in a dominating performance.

Logano, driving the No. 66 Ford for ThorSport Racing, won both stages and led 138 of the 150 laps, including the final 99.

The win is Logano’s second career victory in Trucks. His first came in the 2015 season at Martinsville, Va., driving for his former Penske teammate Brad Keselowski.

“The guys gave me an amazing race truck,” Logano said. “I called up ThorSport and they had an extra truck and some extra people. They put it together and we had a really fast truck here today.

“We qualified good in the heat race and were able to drive to the lead pretty early in the race and we were pretty much able to control it.

“I’m not sure I got to learn a whole bunch for tomorrow because I didn’t get to race a whole bunch but it was fun leading all those laps.”

The race was marred by 11 cautions – including five with multiple trucks involved – covering 66 laps.

Ty Majeski, a fulltime driver for ThorSport, ended up finishing 1.241 seconds behind Logano. William Byron was third, Matt Crafton fourth and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Jake Garcia, Chase Briscoe, Tanner Gray, Kaden Honeycutt and Matt DiBenedetto.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, several lead-lap trucks elected to pit but Logano remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed on Lap 92.

Zane Smith got into Chase Purdy and Christian Eckes then slammed into Smith on Lap 96, which brought out the eighth caution of the race.

On the restart on Lap 103, Logano was followed by Majeski and Byron.

Purdy spun again off Turn 2 on Lap 110 to place the race back under caution. Logano remained in command when the race resumed on Lap 116.

Tyler Carpenter spun off Turn 4 and hit Timmy Hill before slamming into the inside wall which brought out another caution on Lap 123.

On the restart with 21 laps remaining, Logano led Majeski followed by Byron and Crafton.

A four-car pile-up off Turn 2 on Lap 131 collected Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim and Carson Hocevar.

Logano led Byron on the restart on Lap 142 with Majeski in third.

Stage 2

Logano dominated much of the 50-lap segment and held off Majeski for the Stage 2 win.

Byron was third, Friesen fourth and DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap trucks pit but DiBenedetto was among a few who stayed on the track and inherited the lead.

The race resumed on Lap 42.

On Lap 45, Eckes spun around to bring out a caution. The race returned to green on Lap 52 with DiBenedetto still in command.

Logano went around DiBenedetto off Turn 2 on Lap 52 to reclaim the lead.

Carpenter spun off Turn 4 and hit the inside wall on Lap 62 to bring out the fifth caution of the race. The race returned to green on Lap 68.

Kris Wright wrecked on the backstretch on Lap 72 to place the race back under caution.

When the race resumed on Lap 80, Logano remained out front followed by Majeski and Friesen.

Stage 1

Logano held off a fast-approaching Majeski to take the Stage 1 win.

Byron was third, Honeycutt fourth and Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Zane Smith started on the pole but Majeski quickly powered to the lead on the first lap.

Logano quickly closed behind Majeski and got around him for the lead on Lap 2.

On Lap 8, Mason Massey spun off Turn 2 and collected the trucks of Rhodes, Taylor Gray and Stefan Parsons.

The race returned to green on Lap 20 with Logano still in the lead.

Carpenter spun off Turn 2 on Lap 26 which also sent Hill, Tyler Ankrum and Wright spinning into each other.

The race resumed on Lap 34 with Logano out front followed by Majeski and Honeycutt.

