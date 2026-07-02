IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock

IndyCar driver Louis Foster will make his NASCAR debut in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park, driving the No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet Silverado with Droplight sponsoring the effort. The event takes place on July 11 as a standalone race, separate from the other two national divisions.

Foster has never raced at any level of NASCAR before, but the British racing driver is currently competing in his second full-time season as an Indy Car driver. Driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, he has one pole at Road America and a best finish of seventh (twice).

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

Foster is currently ranked 18th in the IndyCar driver championship standings, and has finishes of 12th and 21st in the past two Indianapolis 500s.

The 22-year-old is also a champion of the Indy NXT Series, winning the crown in 2024 with an eight-win season. He also won the Indy Pro 2000 Championship in 2022.

Freedom Racing Enterprises is a part-time truck team, and has only competed in road/street course events this year. Nathan Nicholson previously drove for the team in three races this season, finishing as high as 20th at Watkins Glen. Their best result came in the 2024 season-opener at Daytona, with Spencer Boyd finishing fifth.