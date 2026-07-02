Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

NASCAR Truck Lime Rock

IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock

Foster will partner with Freedom Racing Enterprises for the upcoming road course race on July 11

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

IndyCar driver Louis Foster will make his NASCAR debut in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park, driving the No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet Silverado with Droplight sponsoring the effort. The event takes place on July 11 as a standalone race, separate from the other two national divisions.

Foster has never raced at any level of NASCAR before, but the British racing driver is currently competing in his second full-time season as an Indy Car driver. Driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, he has one pole at Road America and a best finish of seventh (twice).

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images

Foster is currently ranked 18th in the IndyCar driver championship standings, and has finishes of 12th and 21st in the past two Indianapolis 500s.

The 22-year-old is also a champion of the Indy NXT Series, winning the crown in 2024 with an eight-win season. He also won the Indy Pro 2000 Championship in 2022.

Freedom Racing Enterprises is a part-time truck team, and has only competed in road/street course events this year. Nathan Nicholson previously drove for the team in three races this season, finishing as high as 20th at Watkins Glen. Their best result came in the 2024 season-opener at Daytona, with Spencer Boyd finishing fifth.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article CARS Tour's 'resident complainer' Landon Huffman blessed for NASCAR Trucks start

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

General
General
Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

Video: From Gragson to 23XI, watch as several drivers deliver payback at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Video: From Gragson to 23XI, watch as several drivers deliver payback at Sonoma

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Fernando Alonso denies claim that Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrade will decide his future

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Fernando Alonso denies claim that Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrade will decide his future

IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Lime Rock
IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock

Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Scott Dixon’s departure at end of 2026 season

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Scott Dixon’s departure at end of 2026 season

Fernando Alonso: Silverstone will be "very different and not fun to drive" in 2026 F1 cars

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Fernando Alonso: Silverstone will be "very different and not fun to drive" in 2026 F1 cars