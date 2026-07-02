IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock
Foster will partner with Freedom Racing Enterprises for the upcoming road course race on July 11
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
IndyCar driver Louis Foster will make his NASCAR debut in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park, driving the No. 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet Silverado with Droplight sponsoring the effort. The event takes place on July 11 as a standalone race, separate from the other two national divisions.
Foster has never raced at any level of NASCAR before, but the British racing driver is currently competing in his second full-time season as an Indy Car driver. Driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, he has one pole at Road America and a best finish of seventh (twice).
Louis Foster, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Photo by: Geoff Miller / Lumen via Getty Images
Foster is currently ranked 18th in the IndyCar driver championship standings, and has finishes of 12th and 21st in the past two Indianapolis 500s.
The 22-year-old is also a champion of the Indy NXT Series, winning the crown in 2024 with an eight-win season. He also won the Indy Pro 2000 Championship in 2022.
Freedom Racing Enterprises is a part-time truck team, and has only competed in road/street course events this year. Nathan Nicholson previously drove for the team in three races this season, finishing as high as 20th at Watkins Glen. Their best result came in the 2024 season-opener at Daytona, with Spencer Boyd finishing fifth.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Fernando Alonso denies claim that Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrade will decide his future
IndyCar driver Louis Foster to make NASCAR Truck debut at Lime Rock
Chip Ganassi Racing confirms Scott Dixon’s departure at end of 2026 season
Fernando Alonso: Silverstone will be "very different and not fun to drive" in 2026 F1 cars
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments