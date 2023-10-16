Heim to remain with TRICON for 2024 NASCAR Truck season

Heim, 21, has five Truck Series victories in less than 40 starts. After winning the regular season title, he remains in contention for the 2023 Truck crown, locking himself into the Championship 4 with his third victory of the year at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“I am super grateful to have the opportunity to return to TRICON in 2024,” said Heim in a release from the team. “We still have unfinished business this season, but I am excited to have my plans set for next year. We have continued to improve from top to bottom throughout this season, and I can’t wait to keep building this program with my No.11 team and the entire organization.”

The Toyota development driver made his Xfinity debut earlier this year, running four races with Sam Hunt Racing. His best result came at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, finishing tenth. He also has nine victories in the ARCA Menard's Series.

"In his first full season in the NASCAR Truck Series, Corey has consistently shown maturity beyond his age, leading his team and winning the regular season championship. We are excited to watch him continue to grow next year in a second season with TRICON Garage,” said Tyler Gibbs, general manager, TRD. “Corey continues to demonstrate his desire, dedication and determination to drive at the highest levels of NASCAR. We are proud to have him in the TD2 family and look forward to watching him continue to grow and develop. Everyone at Toyota and TRD is excited to cheer on Corey in Phoenix as he pursues his first NASCAR title.”