Dylan Lupton enters Mid-Ohio Truck race with Spire Next / Parker Kligerman beats Zane Smith for Mid-Ohio Truck win
NASCAR Truck / Mid-Ohio Qualifying report

Heim snags Mid-Ohio Truck pole and chance at $150,000

Corey Heim survived a rain-soaked qualifying session and won the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck race at Mid-Ohio and a chance at a big bonus.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

While Friday practice session at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course took place in predominantly dry condition, when it came to qualifying, it finally began raining and NASCAR elected to hold the session with rain tires.

Between the two 15-minute group sessions in Round 1, there were nearly two dozen incidents of trucks spinning out, running off-course or wrecking.

 

NASCAR elected to cancel the final round of qualifying due to standing water on the track and awarded the pole to Heim, whose lap in the Group B session (69.181 mph) ended up the fastest.

Heim’s lap was more than 23 mph slower than Zane Smith’s quick lap in practice, which took place on a dry track.

Saturday’s race is the final of three in the Triple Truck Challenge, which pays a $50,000 bonus to the winner. Since Heim, 20, won one of the previous two Challenge races (Gateway), he will collect an extra $150,000 if he claims his third win of the 2022 season.

“We had some pretty good dry laps in practice and I think I have a pretty good idea how it will be (tomorrow),” Heim said. “I think we made a lot of progress.

“Track position is key here. I ran a TA (Trans-Am) 2 race here a couple weeks ago. I started in the 15th or 16th range and it was really, really hard to pass.”

Parker Kligerman will line up second, followed by Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Ankrum, Justin Marks, Dylan Lupton and Taylor Gray.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 51 Corey Heim Toyota 4 1'57.500     69.181
2 25 United States Matt DiBenedetto Chevrolet 5 1'59.330 1.830 1.830 68.120
3 16 United States Tyler Ankrum Toyota 4 1'59.995 2.495 0.665 67.743
4 41 United States Justin Marks Chevrolet 7 2'00.506 3.006 0.511 67.456
5 17 Taylor Gray Ford 6 2'02.227 4.727 1.721 66.506
6 38 Zane Smith Ford 6 2'03.780 6.280 1.553 65.671
7 22 United States Austin Wayne Self Chevrolet 5 2'03.821 6.321 0.041 65.650
8 99 United States Ben Rhodes Toyota 5 2'04.431 6.931 0.610 65.328
9 02 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 6 2'05.495 7.995 1.064 64.774
10 98 United States Christian Eckes Toyota 5 2'06.640 9.140 1.145 64.188
11 66 United States Ty Majeski Toyota 5 2'06.937 9.437 0.297 64.038
12 19 United States Derek Kraus Chevrolet 4 2'07.115 9.615 0.178 63.948
13 46 United States Mason Filippi Ford 5 2'07.614 10.114 0.499 63.698
14 24 Jack Wood Chevrolet 5 2'08.345 10.845 0.731 63.336
15 45 Alan Lawless Chevrolet 5 2'08.722 11.222 0.377 63.150
16 91 Colby Howard Chevrolet 4 2'09.391 11.891 0.669 62.824
17 33 Japan Kenko Miura Toyota 3 2'21.379 23.879 11.988 57.497
18 44 United States Kris Wright Chevrolet 3 2'22.732 25.232 1.353 56.951
