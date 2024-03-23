Heim hangs on in overtime to win NASCAR Truck race at COTA

Heim had built a more than 8-second lead before a bizarre incident – Marco Andretti lost the entire rear-end housing off his truck – brought out a late-race caution and brief red flag.

Heim and his Tricon Garage teammate Taylor Gray were running first and second and both were close on fuel. Both elected to remain on the track rather than pit.

Heim cleared Gray quickly through Turn 1 for the lead on the overtime restart and held on to take a 1.625-second win. The victory is his first of the 2024 season, sixth of his career and second on a road course.

"I was super nervous. On the last lap of the last restart, I stuttered a little bit on the right-handers, because the fuel pick up is on the other side," Heim said. "The whole fuel load would go to the other side. I thought I was going to be out by the time I came around.

"Luckily I had a couple of left-handers at the end of course – and I had fuel, but regardless of that, I’m super thankful for everyone at Tricon Garage, Toyota Racing. This Tundra TRD Pro was just kick-ass all day long. We put a beating on them, so that is that a pretty good feeling.

"To do that at Mid-Ohio last year, and to come back here and do the same thing with better equipment, was really special. I can’t wait to see what the year has in store for us.”

Ty Majeski ended up third, pole-winner Connor Zilisch overcame a wreck and two penalties to finish fourth in his debut while Ross Chastain was fifth.

Completing the top 10 were IMSA regular Jack Hawksworth in his debut, Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson and Tanner Gray.

Stage 1

Nick Sanchez elected not to pit and held off Majeski by 2.133-seconds to win an eventful Stage 1, his first stage victory of the 2024 season. Tanner Gray was third, Tyler Ankrum fourth and Eckes rounded out the top five.

On the opening lap, Zilisch ran off the course in Turn 1 and flat-spotted his tires and Taylor Gray, who inherited the lead, was black-flagged for short-cutting the course in Turn 3.

Stage 2

Heim passed Rhodes with one lap to go and held off Majeski by 2.164 seconds to claim the Stage 2 win. Hawksworth was third, Rhodes ended up fourth and Taylor Gray fifth.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of trucks elected to pit, but Heim remained on the track and in the lead when the race resumed with 14 laps to go.

Zilisch, who had fallen at one point a lap down, moved into second with 12 laps remaining but made contact with Majeski, which left Zilisch’s No. 7 Chevrolet with a tire rub.

With nine laps remaining, Majeski made his way back around Zilisch to take the runner-up position but trailed Heim by more than eight seconds.

Zilisch was assessed a pass-through penalty by NASCAR with six laps remaining after short cutting the course.

Lawless Alan’s No. 33 truck stalled on the track on lap 38 which forced NASCAR to put the race under caution. Zilisch and a handful of others used the opportunity to pit for tires. Heim remained in the lead on the restart with three laps to go.

Just before Heim took the white flag, the rear-end housing – both wheels and the suspension parts included – came detached from Andretti’s No. 04 truck and rolled across the track to bring out a caution and sent the race into overtime.

Heim, despite being close on fuel, elected to remain on the track and led Majeski, Sanchez, Chastain and Hawksworth when the two-lap overtime went green.