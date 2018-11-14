Sign in
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton to run full Truck schedule with KBM in 2019

Harrison Burton to run full Truck schedule with KBM in 2019
Jim Utter
Jim Utter
14m ago

Harrison Burton is set to take the next big step in his NASCAR racing career.

Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch Motorsports, Toyota Tundra DEX Imaging
Burton, the 18-year-old son of former NASACAR Cup driver and current NBC Sports broadcaster, Jeff Burton, will compete full-time next season in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series season for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Harrison will take over the No. 18 Toyota, replacing Noah Gragson, who is moving up to the Xfinity Series next season with JR Motorsports. Safelite AutoGlass will serve as primary sponsor for Burton in 19 races next season.

Burton is in his third season driving a limited Truck schedule at KBM. In 14 starts, he has three top-five and seven top-10 finishes and won a pole. He is competing in this weekend’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’ve worked really hard the last few seasons driving a limited schedule for KBM to prove that I’m capable of running full-time,” Burton said.

“By using all of the resources that I have available at KBM, with the support of Toyota and Toyota Racing Development, I know that I’ll continue to improve as a driver and I’m confident that I’m capable of competing for wins and being a legitimate contender for the Truck Series championship next year.”

Team owner Kyle Busch said Burton’s “hard work” has started to pay dividends.

“Harrison has done a great job of balancing being a high school student, as well as a student of racing since making his first Truck Series start for KBM shortly after turning 16 a few years ago,” Busch said.

“The results of his hard work are starting to pay dividends and we’re confident that his first Truck Series win will be coming shortly and he’ll be able to be in the mix for the championship next year.”

In addition to his Truck schedule, Burton has run limited schedules in ARCA, NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Super Late Models this year.

He posted one ARCA win and four Super Late Model victories this season, including the prestigious Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway in Kinston, Ala. Burton also won the 2017 K&N Pro Series East championship.

NASCAR Roundtable: Predicting the 2018 champions

NASCAR Roundtable: Predicting the 2018 champions
NASCAR Truck
Harrison Burton
Kyle Busch Motorsports
Jim Utter
Breaking news

