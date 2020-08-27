Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

shares
comments
NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
By:

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle will make a one-race return to the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series next week at Darlington

GMS Racing announced Thursday that Biffle will drive its No. 24 Chevrolet in the Sept. 8 Truck race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Prior to last season, Biffle’s most recent appearance in the series came in 2004. He made one start in 2019 at Texas with Kyle Busch Motorsports, starting sixth and picking up the victory – the 17th of his career in the series.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” said Biffle. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week-in and week-out. So needless to say, when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolets at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Biffle has accumulated an impressive resume throughout his NASCAR career. Biffle won two championships (Xfinity and Trucks) and accumulated 56 wins across all three NASCAR national series.

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

Previous article

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Truck
Drivers Greg Biffle
Teams Kyle Busch Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP

F1 teams to trial low-downforce wings at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams to trial low-downforce wings at Spa

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to pull out of cycling venture after 2020

Raikkonen hasn't decided if he'll stay in F1 after 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen hasn't decided if he'll stay in F1 after 2020

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull

Perez not talking to rival Formula 1 teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez not talking to rival Formula 1 teams

Latest news

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NAS NASCAR Cup / Motorsport.com news

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC
NSTR NASCAR Truck / Race report

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC

Trending

1
Formula 1

New Williams owners conducting “full review” - Russell

1h
2
Formula 1

Why TV gives old F1 laps an illusion of speed

3
Formula 1

FIA toughens up F1 track limits policing for Belgian GP

2h
4
Formula 1

Raikkonen hasn't decided if he'll stay in F1 after 2020

1h
5
Formula 1

Albon doing better than F1 results suggest - Red Bull

Latest news

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race
NSTR

NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus
NSTR

Zane Smith tops Crafton for Dover Truck win and $50,000 bonus

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
NAS

NASCAR launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC
NSTR

Sheldon Creed takes overtime Truck win at Daytona RC

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan
NSTR

Zane Smith earns first Trucks win in wild OT finish at Michigan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.