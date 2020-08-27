NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle to compete in Darlington Truck race

GMS Racing announced Thursday that Biffle will drive its No. 24 Chevrolet in the Sept. 8 Truck race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Prior to last season, Biffle’s most recent appearance in the series came in 2004. He made one start in 2019 at Texas with Kyle Busch Motorsports, starting sixth and picking up the victory – the 17th of his career in the series.

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Gander Truck,” said Biffle. “GMS Racing produces competitive trucks week-in and week-out. So needless to say, when I got the chance to drive one of their Chevrolets at one of my favorite tracks, I couldn’t turn it down.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to Darlington with this GMS Racing team.”

Biffle has accumulated an impressive resume throughout his NASCAR career. Biffle won two championships (Xfinity and Trucks) and accumulated 56 wins across all three NASCAR national series.