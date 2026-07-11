Grant Enfinger wins crash-filled NASCAR Truck race at Lime Rock Park

For the first time in 40 races, Grant Enfinger has captured the checkered flag in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Winning at Lime Rock Park, Enfinger secured his 13th career victory with CR7 Motorsports.

Enfinger took the lead on the final restart, and then held off Landen Lewis to claim victory at the Connecticut road course. Lewis finished second in his career-best finish, while Kaden Honeycutt fought back to finish third after some late-race drama.

"They've given us great road course trucks all year long," said Enfinger, who has never won at a road course before. "Our best opportunity to win has been at road courses, but we've had issues in all three of them. This time, we had our issues in practice. Broke a shock, (the team) did an amazing job just getting us out there to qualify. Derek [Smith, crew chief] did a great job for the race. I felt like we had something -- I don't think we could have beat the #11 [Honeycutt] and the #34 [Riggs] straight up."

On the battle for the win, Enfinger added: "I saw what happened in the ARCA race, but I didn't want to line up third and push my way to the win. I know that's common these days. I prayed about it, thought about, but I wanted to win straight up on the outside. Proud of that. A lot went into that decision. I didn't want to go in there and purposely root him out of that way to win. We beat them on the launch."

Parker Kligerman finished fourth, Christian Eckes fifth, Daniel Hemric sixth, Andrés Pérez seventh, Tanner Gray eighth, Stewart Friesen ninth, and Colin Braun tenth.

Stages 1 and 2

Kaden Honeycutt (No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota) and Layne Riggs (No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford) Photo by: Jaiden Tripi via Getty Images

Riggs led the race from pole position, with Honeycutt following close but never able to make a move.

It was a clean opening stage, but Wesley Slimp did go off-track in Turn 1 at one point.

Riggs went on to win Stage 1 over Honeycutt, Lewis, Mosack, Annunziata, Majeski, Ruggiero, Hemric, Enfinger, and Perez.

During the stage break, Ben Maier stalled on track in the No. 42 Niece Motorsports truck.

As the race resumed, it was the status quo up front with Riggs ahead of Honeycutt. Frankie Muniz went for a spin after getting tagged by Graham Doyle, who is making his Truck debut.

But the next caution was for Majeski, who flew off the track due to a brake issue and slammed the tire barrier in Turn 1, ending his race.

NASCAR also black-flagged the smoking No. 38 Front Row Motorsports truck during this yellow, forcing C. Smith into the pit lane to address the issue. Ultimately, they had to go behind the wall.

But the restart that followed was truly consequential (above). As Landen Lewis attempted to go three-wide for the lead. After being blocked, he tried to slot back into line but Connor Mosack was already there. Lewis got hooked and slammed into the door of Annunziata before spinning.

Lewis, Annunziata, and Mosack all suffered significant damage, as did Ben Rhodes.

After a lengthy cleanup, the race went back green with Honeycutt now in control for a three-lap dash, and he narrowly held the lead over Riggs. Honeycutt went on to win Stage 2, followed by Riggs, Enfinger, Hemric, Perez, Ankrum, Kligerman, Garcia, Tan. Gray, and Butcher.

Stage 3

A split strategy really changed the running order. Several trucks pitted during the last caution, and stayed out during the stage break.

Butcher and Friesen now restarted on the front row, with the likes of Honeycutt and Riggs now at the backend of the top ten.

Butcher held the lead, while Kris Wright crashed in the back. Right as the caution flew for debris, Butcher abruptly slowed, but due to the timing of the yellow, he maintained the race lead.

There was a red flag for cleanup, and on the ensuing restart, the entire complexion of the race changed yet again. Butcher and Friesen entered Turn 1 side-by-side, and with Ruggiero bumping Butcher from behind, the two leaders collided and Friesen spun.

In the chaos, both Riggs and Honeycutt tangled and spun as well. Suddenly, Ruggiero was leading Annunziata and Lewis, who were somehow back in the battle for the win.

The caution was back out moments later, but not for the melee. C. Smith had attempted to return to the race, but his truck stalled out. Under caution, a scary incident unfolded as Annunziata's truck burst into flames while running second.

Ruggiero continued hold the lead once the race resumed, with Enfinger now second.

Behind them, Tan. Gray sent Braun spinning while battling for position, and Butcher also slid off the track in the full-contact battle. Chaos continued to break out throughout the field, with Sutotn and Slimp sliding off the track, and LaJoie coming to a stop and forcing another caution. A replay showcased that LaJoie was dropping fluid, which caused the other two trucks to slide off into the grass.

On the final restart, Enfinger got a much better launch than Ruggiero, clearing him into Turn 1 and bringing Lewis with him. Ruggiero then got spun by his own teammate, as Honeycutt fought his way forward to third.

Lewis tried to pass Enfinger cleanly, showing him the nose multiple times but never hitting him. In the end, Lewis had to settle for second as Enfinger charged to the victory.