Grant Enfinger tops Truck practice as bad weather looms at Martinsville

Grant Enfinger led the way as the Camping World Truck Series held three practice sessions Friday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

Enfinger, whose previous best series finish at the track was 12th, posted an average lap speed of 95.055 mph in the final of three sessions Friday, which was the fastest speed of the day.

Enfinger’s teammate, two-time series champion Matt Crafton, had the second-best speed of the day (95.041 mph), also in the final session.

Kyle Benjamin had the third-fastest speed of all sessions, Brett Moffitt was fourth and Cody Coughlin was fifth.

Among the drivers who completed at least 10 consecutive laps in the final practice, John Hunter Nemechek had the fastest average lap speed (93.459 mph). He was followed by Crafton, Harrison Burton, Moffitt and Ben Rhodes.

The Alpha Energy Solutions 250 is slated for a 2 p.m. ET start on Saturday but there is near 100 percent chance of rain and/or snow to hit the area beginning Saturday afternoon.

If the Truck race is postponed on Saturday, it will be run following Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (approximately 7 p.m. ET).

Should both races be postponed until Monday, the Truck race will be run first at 11 a.m. ET followed by the Cup race. Both races are scheduled to be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.